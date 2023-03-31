Billie Is a Short Bus Mobile Home That Will Turn Life Into an Endless Road Trip

The time we live in is one of constant change, with trends always coming and going, and one thing that’s currently seeing a surge in popularity is the nomadic lifestyle. Downsizing, adopting minimalism, and choosing to live in a mobile home are now more common than ever.
It is hard to tell whether that’s due to the newer generations valuing life experiences and exploration over stability or just thanks to the recent pandemic making people shift their perspective. What is certain is that with some creativity and dedication, life can become an endless road trip, as showcased by Billie the bus, a Chevrolet 3500 turned into a mobile home by Salina and Marcelo, an adventurous couple.
And adopting such a lifestyle does not break the bank either, especially considering the housing market seems to be in a constant price hike. Granted, the initial investment is not something that can be overlooked, but it can be done over time. Also helping with this is that mobile home builds like this one can start with an old school bus, which can be bought for very reasonable prices.
But that is just the start, as many things need to be taken care of before tiny living becomes reality. And everything starts with a few important decisions relating to utilities, with electricity being one of the main concerns of potential nomads.
Billie the bus has that area covered through 400W of solar panels mounted on top and a 3,000W inverter. This kind of arrangement should be more than enough to live a nomadic lifestyle, as the emphasis falls on enjoying the world around us, and not on the tech. That energy is stored inside 450Ah worth of lithium-ion batteries, with any excess charge being managed by an MPPT charge controller and used to power always-on appliances like the fridge.
Stepping inside this bus feels calm and cozy, thanks to the light-colored wood that covers the ceiling, and the large number of windows. That’s not to say there isn’t any kind of drawback. The front of the bus slightly disrupts this aesthetic, as there is no separation between the driver compartment and the rest of the bus.
On top of that, the entire electronic management setup is mounted on a wall right behind the driver’s seat, with no covers, which although very practical, is not ideal in terms of aspect. Keeping with the practicality theme is the overhead compartment in the front, which has been converted into ample storage space, as well as the door, which now opens to the outside.
Right behind this area, the kitchen and dinette reside. Here, things start changing, with the aesthetic becoming impressively pleasing. The dinette is the best part, as the table does a great job representing the core values of a nomadic lifestyle.
The kitchen keeps the wood and epoxy construction going, with some really good-looking and light-colored wood countertops, contrasted by matte black cabinets and window blinds. In fact, black is the secondary color throughout this build, as the electric stove top also shares that color, along with the sink, overhead storage, and even gooseneck coffee kettle, creating a really nice look.
Going back to the electric stove top, that is another important choice, as along with an electric water heater, this removes the need to carry a propane tank. Granted the power draw could be an issue if everything has to run at once.
motorhome is really nice, with one notable exception. The only real drawback present here is that the kitchen shares space with the bathroom. One of the countertops can be lifted revealing a cassette toilet and a shower head, which seems like an odd choice. But space comes at a premium in mobile homes, so compromises must be made and this one is not so bad considering how much space is saved.
In order to deal with the possible steam caused by the shower as well as the summer heat, two fans are present. Situated at opposite ends of the bus, they can work in conjunction (one pulls air while the other pushes it out) in order to allow air to circulate throughout this mobile home.
At the very back of the bus is the bedroom that sports an elevated bed, almost similar to a loft. And that is for good reason, as a sliding fridge that doubles as a step is hidden below, as well as a large compartment, which serves as the garage of this bus. On top of that, such a choice allows more space to be gained, allowing a queen-size mattress to be used, which is not easy considering how little room there is inside a mobile home.
Speaking of the aforementioned garage, it can be accessed by opening the back door of the bus and it is rather sizeable. There is enough room for a 45-gallon water tank as well as tools and even a bike. On top of that, opening that door also creates a great view to be admired while laying in bed.
Overall, Billie seems to be a simple and straightforward shuttle bus conversion that focuses on travel more than anything else. It feels cozy and seems like the perfect way to transform life into a perpetual road trip.
And adopting such a lifestyle does not break the bank either, especially considering the housing market seems to be in a constant price hike. Granted, the initial investment is not something that can be overlooked, but it can be done over time. Also helping with this is that mobile home builds like this one can start with an old school bus, which can be bought for very reasonable prices.
But that is just the start, as many things need to be taken care of before tiny living becomes reality. And everything starts with a few important decisions relating to utilities, with electricity being one of the main concerns of potential nomads.
Billie the bus has that area covered through 400W of solar panels mounted on top and a 3,000W inverter. This kind of arrangement should be more than enough to live a nomadic lifestyle, as the emphasis falls on enjoying the world around us, and not on the tech. That energy is stored inside 450Ah worth of lithium-ion batteries, with any excess charge being managed by an MPPT charge controller and used to power always-on appliances like the fridge.
Stepping inside this bus feels calm and cozy, thanks to the light-colored wood that covers the ceiling, and the large number of windows. That’s not to say there isn’t any kind of drawback. The front of the bus slightly disrupts this aesthetic, as there is no separation between the driver compartment and the rest of the bus.
On top of that, the entire electronic management setup is mounted on a wall right behind the driver’s seat, with no covers, which although very practical, is not ideal in terms of aspect. Keeping with the practicality theme is the overhead compartment in the front, which has been converted into ample storage space, as well as the door, which now opens to the outside.
Right behind this area, the kitchen and dinette reside. Here, things start changing, with the aesthetic becoming impressively pleasing. The dinette is the best part, as the table does a great job representing the core values of a nomadic lifestyle.
The kitchen keeps the wood and epoxy construction going, with some really good-looking and light-colored wood countertops, contrasted by matte black cabinets and window blinds. In fact, black is the secondary color throughout this build, as the electric stove top also shares that color, along with the sink, overhead storage, and even gooseneck coffee kettle, creating a really nice look.
Going back to the electric stove top, that is another important choice, as along with an electric water heater, this removes the need to carry a propane tank. Granted the power draw could be an issue if everything has to run at once.
motorhome is really nice, with one notable exception. The only real drawback present here is that the kitchen shares space with the bathroom. One of the countertops can be lifted revealing a cassette toilet and a shower head, which seems like an odd choice. But space comes at a premium in mobile homes, so compromises must be made and this one is not so bad considering how much space is saved.
In order to deal with the possible steam caused by the shower as well as the summer heat, two fans are present. Situated at opposite ends of the bus, they can work in conjunction (one pulls air while the other pushes it out) in order to allow air to circulate throughout this mobile home.
At the very back of the bus is the bedroom that sports an elevated bed, almost similar to a loft. And that is for good reason, as a sliding fridge that doubles as a step is hidden below, as well as a large compartment, which serves as the garage of this bus. On top of that, such a choice allows more space to be gained, allowing a queen-size mattress to be used, which is not easy considering how little room there is inside a mobile home.
Speaking of the aforementioned garage, it can be accessed by opening the back door of the bus and it is rather sizeable. There is enough room for a 45-gallon water tank as well as tools and even a bike. On top of that, opening that door also creates a great view to be admired while laying in bed.
Overall, Billie seems to be a simple and straightforward shuttle bus conversion that focuses on travel more than anything else. It feels cozy and seems like the perfect way to transform life into a perpetual road trip.