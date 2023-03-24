Addie, the Adventure Bus, Is an RV Conversion With Its Own Wine Cellar

Life on a bus can be quite exciting. Imagine not minding anything on your road. Where would you stay? Where would you eat? Is the accommodation close to everything? Well, a motorhome can make all these worries disappear in no time. Some people even choose to live full-time on a bus, and for that, they have to change the interior a lot. Have a functional kitchen, a bathroom, and a sleeping place. While this might sound easy in a conventional house, in a vehicle is a lot of work.

23 photos Photo: Tiny Home Tours / YouTube