Addie, the Adventure Bus, Is an RV Conversion With Its Own Wine Cellar

Life on a bus can be quite exciting. Imagine not minding anything on your road. Where would you stay? Where would you eat? Is the accommodation close to everything? Well, a motorhome can make all these worries disappear in no time. Some people even choose to live full-time on a bus, and for that, they have to change the interior a lot. Have a functional kitchen, a bathroom, and a sleeping place. While this might sound easy in a conventional house, in a vehicle is a lot of work.
Meet Sam and Jordan, a couple that converted a Blue Bird school bus into a lovely house on wheels. Addie, which is short for adventure is a full-time mobile home for them. The bus has been self-converted by the couple and has some great interior designs, connected to their lifestyle and what they like. Besides the wonderful design, it is also fully functional with everything you would find in a normal house.
The exterior has got some upgrades too. It has a bright green color and a 15 in. roof raise for extra head space. Since the bus is a little bit narrow, the roof raise is truly the cherry on top. Plenty of storage is present on the outside, and one of them is a garage-like spot at the rear side. Each stop that they have made on their way holds a special place on the rear door that has lots of stickers. More storage was made possible by adding two toolboxes on the side of the bus. We can also find a few of the amenities, such as a hot water tank, a propane tank, a shore power outlet, a water inlet, and 480 amp/h batteries.
Stepping inside, we are greeted by a colorful yet simple interior design. The bright colors of the walls and floors make this motorhome seem like there is much more space than it is. This “trick” is found in many of these homes and, as we can see from the pictures, it does open up the space.
The living room is the first area that is accessible once you get inside. It comes with a couch and a reading bench. Both of them have extra storage space underneath. The legs of the couch have been removed, and a base was built with two drawers. Next to it is where the office area for Jordan was designed, with a desk and a chair. The vintage-looking desk has also got its legs removed and was put on a track system. This way, it can be moved up and transformed into a standing desk.
The bathroom is separated into two parts. On the right side, we find a shower with a tub and, on the left side, there is the toilet room. It comes with a composting toilet, a large mirror, and a few shelves. The walls have not been finished, and there is a reason for that. Before going on the road, the couple had a party, and all the guests left messages on the walls.
The last area is the bedroom. It was designed with a queen-size bed that was put on actuators and can be lifted so they can access the space underneath. It is already placed high enough and that allows them to store tons of stuff, such as a freshwater tank. There is also a closet built into the wall and a pull-out bookcase. For better sleep, all the windows have been removed.
Sam and Jordan work remotely and that allowed them to change their lifestyle. They always wanted to live tiny, and at first, they thought a tiny home would be a good choice. After some research, they settled down to a school bus. Not only is it much more amazing to build, but it is also easier to go on the road, something they truly enjoy to this day.
RV back on the road. Besides this, there are tons of tutorials online and people willing to help you with the problems you might encounter. In the end, most enjoyers of this lifestyle do not spend their whole life on the road, but it is a great way to spend their youth years.
mobile home.
