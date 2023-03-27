Scotty the Tiny Packs a Lot of Integrated Storage, Is Made for Long-Term Living

Tiny houses are compact and cute, or very elegant and modern, with multi-functional spaces and interiors that seem to beg you to become a content creator, if only to show them off. The biggest misconception about tinies is that they don’t include enough storage to serve the purpose they were build for.
Put it differently, while tiny houses are very appealing to the eye, they hardly seem practical enough for actual living inside – or so say the critics of the tiny living movement. If you get into the whole downsizing thing just to make money off your social media content, then yes, tinies are a viable alternative. But if you’re a regular person looking to live on the road, good luck with trying to find space for all your stuff, even after you’ve downsized.
Again, that’s what the critics are saying. Scotty the Tiny doesn’t have ears, but if it did, it would have heard all these complaints by now, and pointed to itself as the best example to prove the haters wrong. Scotty was delivered as a turnkey, fully-custom build in the spring of 2021, and is a creation by New Zealand-based maker Build Tiny, an important player on this segment of the market, with experience to meet the strangest demands from downsizers.
This time, the number one request from the client was that the tiny integrate plenty of storage. In fact, to make sure they got the right amount of it, the client came up with their own plans – which is to be expected from an architect by profession. The finished house is a product of a collaboration between the Build Tiny in-house designer and the client, and sits on a double-axle trailer from partner Bay Engineering Solutions (BES).
Designed for two occupants who have been living in it full-time, Scotty can sleep twice as many people, thanks to its two-loft configuration. It doesn’t have the usual living room slash lounge on the ground floor like most tinies with this layout, but that’s only because it was sacrificed for storage. However, the smaller loft over the bathroom can easily be used for this purpose when there are no guests sleeping over – or even as an office, or a kid’s room.
Many tiny houses will try to impress with a more striking aesthetic or a stranger choice of colors and materials, but Scotty is all about blending in and getting the job done. The house has a steel frame with vinyl cladding, over a lightweight poplar core plywood interior, and while still easily identifiable as a Build Tiny house, it’s not the most visually arresting.
The bathroom is also residential in style and finishes, including a large shower, a composting toilet, sink with vanity, and integrated washer and dryer. His and hers wardrobes frame the bathroom entrance, with plenty of drawers underneath. Larger and deeper drawers are available under the small couch in the living area, while the upstairs offers mostly shelving for lighter stuff.
The bed in the main loft is king-size, framed by windows and with views out a medium-sized skylight. Most tiny homes don’t have standing height up there, so creative gimmicks like this one are more than appreciated, as they create the impression of a larger space and help with improved airflow. The secondary loft, located over the bathroom and accessible via a removable wooden ladder, is also airy and well-lit, but distinctly smaller.
A Build Tiny project starts at NZD 150,000 (US$93,000 at the current exchange rate), and ends wherever your budget does.
