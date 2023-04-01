This Class A RV Is a Comfortable House on Wheels for a Family of Six

Motorhomes are a great way to escape the concrete jungle, serving as an extension of one's home. Such a choice mitigates the worry and anxiety about finding the right accommodation. On top of that, there's no more waking up early in the morning before the check-out hour comes. We all hate that. Some people even choose to live full-time in a vehicle, be it a van, a school bus, or just anything on wheels.
It is even more impressive when a family manages to fit all their belongings inside these metal walls. The Stone family has six members, two adults and four children. Together, they spend most of their time traveling around in a Class A RV motorhome. While it might look like a small home from the outside, the interior is quite spacious, providing six people with their own space to sleep, a bathroom, and a functional kitchen.
This RV was bought at an auction for $28,000. The family spent another $22,000 on repairs and renovations. The model is a 2004 Alfa SEE YA 40FD. The beating heart of this Class A motorhome is a CAT C7 industrial diesel engine. While the unit is highly capable of such an application, the fuel consumption of 8 MPG (29.4 l/100km) can make traveling quite expensive.
The exterior has lots of hatches of different lengths. These can be accessed from both ends and creates a great area to hide all kinds of stuff that are not used every day, such as tools, children’s items, and even an outdoor pantry. The front of the bus has a hatch that keeps a three-cylinder 7,500-watt diesel generator, which is used when solar power is not enough. As usual, these RVs come with an off-grid system. And this one is no exception, it comes with a 2,000-watt inverter and six 395 watts of solar panels, which provide 2,370 watts of solar energy.
Living in a motorhome means that you get to spend lots of time outdoors while still being close to your house. The area outside was designed to host wonderful family and friends gatherings. A camp chef grill is perfect for cooking some delicious meals for your guests.
Next to it is the kitchen. It is designed in dark colors except for the countertop and sink. A big family with kids deserves a functional kitchen. While it might not be a large area, it fits all the needed appliances. It comes with a residential fridge, a stovetop, and an oven.
On the other side, we find the dinette area and a pantry hidden behind two cabinets with mirrors. This area consists of a tabletop attached to a freezer, which was a good idea to save some space.
vehicle from the rear side. The bathroom and bedroom are in the same area but they come with a twist. The bathroom fixtures are separated into three parts. The sink and mirror are on one side of the wall inside the bedroom. The shower cabin with a small bathtub and toilet are separated by doors. This layout might sound strange but allows for the bathroom to be used by more people at the same time in complete privacy.
The parents and the kids all sleep in the same bedroom. The kids have four bunk beds inside a wardrobe. There are three beds on the left and a smaller one on the right. The one on the right can be separated by a sliding door. Each area inside the wardrobe has a different theme and a shelf.
Next to the quirky bunk beds is a queen-size bed that lifts up and reveals tons of storage. All the clothes are stored in a few cabinets around the bed and also on a clothing rack in front of the window. A few more cubbies are also present right above the rack. A wall-mounted TV transforms this sleeping area into a movie zone for the whole family.
Class A RV motorhome was produced by Alfa Leisure from California. Their models come with slide-outs, a 6-speed transmission, a turbocharged diesel engine, and more. Depending on the year the RV was produced and all the customizations it comes with, the price might increase to $100,000. But you can easily find ones for as low as $30,000.
