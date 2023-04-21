Mini3: The Multi-Functional Prefab That Takes Tiny Living Wheel-Less

"Mini" is back in, not because it's trendy but because it's more affordable and more convenient. As far as housing goes, mini is also highly mobile these days. But that's not to say it always has to be.
The tiny living trend that took root in the early 2000s is now fully mainstream, with tiny houses and other types of mobile living alternatives fighting for the spotlight. Mobile houses, whether they roll on their original wheels like van and bus conversions, or sit on trailers like tinies, offer the perfect blend of freedom to move around with a compact footprint, reduced costs, and a reduced footprint on the environment.
Put simply, tiny living is thriving, and so are the countless manufacturers and DIY-ers who cater to those making the transition. Minimaliste Houses from Canada is one such builder with a reputation for sturdy, high-quality, premium builds that cover a wide range of options and budgets. In recent years, Minimaliste has earned a solid reputation for its oversize models, either park or standard, in gooseneck configuration and with highly-creative designs that allow comfy accommodation for the entire family.
So what happens when Minimaliste goes… well, minimalist? It also goes wheel-less and launches into the ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) market, an offshoot of tiny living that is also picking up speed right now. ADUs aren't towables but fall under the same regulation as sheds, which means buyers need a piece of land to put them on, but no special construction permits (in most cases).
In a way, it makes sense for Minimaliste to go down the prefab route as a natural progression for their tiny houses. Their first proposal in this sense is called Mini3, which stands for Minicube, a prefabricated structure that's exactly what its name implies: a prefabricated tiny cube that can be virtually anything you want it to be. It's elegant but cute, highly functional, and sturdy.
The first version of the Mini3 is 8 by 11 feet (2.4 x 3.3 meters) or 11 by 13 feet (3.3 x 3.9 meters) if you opt for the exterior deck slash shielded terrace with a hanging hammock. It's very compact, and it makes sense for it to be so since this is a unit you're supposed to put it in your backyard, on the provided self-leveling metal stills or concrete blocks.
On the same consideration, the exterior is minimalist in styling: slick and homogeneous is how the builder describes it. It's basically a tiny cube you can get with a choice between three shades of cedar siding or three colors of metal siding, or a combination of both. The slightly slanted roof is EPDM membrane, designed to withstand any amount of snow and guaranteed for 40 years of use.
The finishes are high-quality, as with all Minimaliste builds: engineered hardwood for the walls and ceiling, and stone polymer composite (SPC) for the floor. The layout is open-space, with two windows on two walls and a large sliding glass door, all double-glazed and tempered glass. Minimaliste adds a Daikin mini-split for AC and heat, with backup heating in case it gets too cold. The unit features a 50 amp electric panel and is connected to the grid with an RV-style hookup.
Perhaps the most impressive part about the Mini3 is not this initial model but what's in store for it: Minimaliste says that they’re working on a larger 11 x 16-foot (3.3 x 4.8-meter) version that will be a self-contained unit. With a much larger floorspace, this one will include a bathroom with shower, a bedroom, and even a small kitchenette so that it will be a viable option for long-term residency or as a rental.
Still, ADUs are considered units for tiny living because they're more readily delivered and assembled than any other brick-and-mortar structure and can be moved around with special permits, cranes, or truck trailers.
The Mini3 is a multifunction micro-cabin, a blank slate you can turn into whatever you need. It can be a home office, a yoga studio or a private gym, a guest bedroom, or a kind of entertainment lounge. Minimaliste says it can offer some basic furniture items depending on what you have in mind for it, but the reality is that this being such a small space, you can do the interior design yourself, and it wouldn't be too much effort or a drain on your budget.
The market for ADUs and prefabs is catching up to tiny houses, and having an established tiny house builder like Minimaliste dip their toes into this segment is proof of that. The Mini3 clearly can't hold a candle to a tiny house, which is a compact, downsized, but complete solution for long-term use even for a large family unit, but it's a neat option to have if you already own a house. With a starting price of US$37,500, it's an affordable, high-quality, and very clean-looking option, as well.