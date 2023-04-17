The Vigia Is a Self-Sufficient Tiny Home That Allows Comfortable Living in Any Location

As climate change becomes more of a threat, it's more important than ever to consider the impact our actions have on the planet. Choosing sustainable materials when building homes and generally adhering to more sustainable living practices is a good way to reduce our carbon footprint.
The tiny house movement’s surge in popularity is proof that the way we build our homes can make a huge difference in how we live and relate to the environment. Portuguese woodworking studio Madeiguincho is one of the tiny house builders that design small timber abodes with sustainability in mind, and the latest addition to their portfolio is called Vigia.
Just like their previous mobile homes, Vigia is a true gem. It is designed to run fully off-grid to help support comfortable living from virtually any place on Earth.
Madeiguincho has over 28 years of experience in woodworking, having brought to life spectacular creations. Some of the carpenters, architects, and designers in the team are also motorhome and camping enthusiasts, so it was only natural to also delve into the mobile home market. We have already covered some of their previous alluring wooden homes, like the Abano and the Ursa.
The Vigia tiny house is part of the T.O.W. (Tiny Houses on Wheels) series, so it is built on a trailer and tailor-made for off-grid living. It is not supposed to revolutionize tiny living or propose innovative solutions, but it does manage to impress through its eye-pleasing design and traditional layout.
The home is designed for year-long living with high-quality insulation and has a simple floor plan. Just like most small dwellings, we cannot talk about actual rooms but rather areas. As such, Vigia comprises a spacious living area, a full kitchen, a bathroom, and a cozy lofted bedroom.
The cozy and exquisite wooden aesthetic continues inside the house, with birch plywood furniture and wood panels on the walls. The all-wood design might seem too much to some, but it does give the house certain warmth and charm. And besides the pleasing aesthetic, these materials are high-quality, low maintenance, and offer exceptional durability.
The adjacent living area is fitted with two seating benches featuring built-in storage and a wood-burning fireplace that will create a cozy atmosphere during the winter months. The L-shape sofa can be transformed into a bed if needed, and there are also some shelves and a huge wood cabinet that can be used as an entertainment unit in front of it.
The standout feature in this space is a stunning arched window at the end of the house. It is the perfect solution for panoramic views, especially since it is flanked by two additional smaller windows.
However, the true highlight of the bathroom is not the shower space but the backdoor, a feature you don't often find in tiny houses. It is a nice addition for extra ventilation and for those moments when you come from the backyard and don't want to track dirt through the house.
The sleeping area inside the Vigia tiny home can be found above the bathroom and can be accessed via a ladder. Keeping with the minimalist design of the rest of the house, the loft bedroom is as simple as they get. It can accommodate a large bed and two shelves concealed by wooden shutters. The ceiling is quite low, so don’t expect to be able to stand here, but it is quite cozy. Three ventilation windows surround the bed.
Madeiguincho's Vigia home receives power from a solar panel array on the rooftop, which can be angled toward the Sun for maximum efficiency and enable comfortable off-grid living. The tiny house is also equipped with a rainwater harvesting and recycling system to make it self-sustaining.
If you have been on the lookout for a self-sufficient tiny home, Vigia might be the answer you’ve been searching for. It is the epitome of minimalism but still packs everything you need and can be used as either a permanent residence, an office space, or a vacation rental. Sadly, the design studio doesn't list a price for this tiny home.
It features a timber-clad exterior that gives it a rustic look, with the façades boasting almost playful patterns that dislocate in different sizes and spacings. Plenty of windows are scattered throughout the structure to maximize natural light inside the house. The triple entrance door with full-light glazing also helps bring natural light in and, when opened, creates a seamless connection with the surrounding nature. When inhabitants want privacy, the operable slatted wooden shutters come quite in handy.
When stepping inside, you will find yourself directly in the kitchen and living area, which unite in an open space layout. The wooden kitchen cabinets line along the wall. The countertops integrate a black sink and a two-burner cooktop. There are no overhead cabinets, but the base ones and the shelving area leading up to the loft offer enough storage space to keep the kitchen essentials within easy reach. Three small windows above the kitchen counters will allow inhabitants to enjoy the views while cooking.
The bathroom hides behind a swing door at the other end of the house and is nothing short of amazing. It is fitted with not one but two showerheads, a beautiful black sink sitting on a generous vanity, and a toilet. We have seen plenty of designs that sacrifice shower space for a bigger vanity, but this is not the case here, as Vigia's bathroom is big enough to accommodate both.
