A Hidden Entry Doubles the Charm of This Rustic Two-Loft Tiny

Most modern homes on wheels are designed to communicate with the outdoors as much as possible for an increased feeling of spaciousness and freedom. But a tiny house niche also leans more towards a traditional aesthetic and the warm atmosphere of rustic wood cabins. The French Holz Hisla, inspired by Alsatian architecture, is a perfect example.
Tiny living implies a modern perspective on housing based on downsizing and sustainability. But this doesn't necessarily make it incompatible with traditional architecture and conventional layouts. The Holz Hisla showcases a harmonious blend of rustic elements and contemporary design.
Holz Hisla is a 2018 model designed and built by Baluchon, a French brand with an international reputation. This tiny house lives in Alsace, which explains its mysterious name (Alsatian for "tiny wood cabin") and its dramatic look. What you see isn't the typical minimalistic look of today's tiny houses but one that reflects the specific architecture of this region.
The Holz Hisla tiny proudly shows off its beautiful red cedar wood cladding with charred Douglas fir timber accents. Its exterior design is a tribute to the traditional architecture in the East of France. It also reflects the colorful, vibrant spirit of all Baluchon creations. Holz Hisla is one of those tiny homes that draw attention wherever they go, and that is hard to forget.
This unusual porch leads straight to the home's main floor living area. Here, you've got a tiny but cozy sofa and a chair, also strategically placed. Thanks to the two beautifully-framed windows, this charming living area benefits from natural light and great views. At the same time, a small wood-burning stove keeps things warm and amps up the traditional appeal.
What's even better is that this isn't the only lounge area in the house. One of the loft spaces can also be transformed into an unconventional room for socializing or relaxation (if not, it provides ample space for storing more oversized items). So there's enough room inside Holz Hisla for everyone to get together or to enjoy some alone time throughout the day.
The opposite loft area represents the main bedroom, big enough for two. It's genuinely minimalistic, boasting only one small window and discrete lighting.
A double, foldable table is perfect for two and can welcome up to four people – a rare luxury for small dwellings. This is one of the features that make the Holz Hisla so warm and inviting – its owners can have friends over for dinner. The table also sits in front of a window, integrated into an efficient piece of furniture with shelves and cabinets.
It sits opposite the gorgeous countertop made of solid oak, which offers plenty of space for preparing meals. The kitchen area is generous enough to include a stove, a pantry, a fridge, and the small cabinets and shelves. Style-wise, the matte black accents create a lovely contrast with the abundant natural wood throughout.
The bathroom is placed at the other end of the house, opposite the hidden entry. It's separated from the kitchen by a traditional wooden door, and it's fitted with a full-size shower, a sink, and a waterless toilet. All Baluchon creations feature this type of eco-friendly toilet that helps save a lot of water.
It isn't great that folks outside of France can't enjoy one of these beautiful tiny homes, but tiny living also has much to do with supporting local manufacturing and sustainable solutions. The six meters (19.6 feet) Holz Hisla was designed for Alsace. It blends in perfectly with the local environment and architecture while making the most of modern design solutions.
A big part of this rustic charm has to do with more privacy. This tiny doesn't open to the outdoors but instead draws people inside. Forget large glass doors and huge windows. The Holz Hisla is much more private and even has a hidden entry at one end. Beautiful railing frames the adorable micro porch with an unexpected placement. The boxy wooden trunk can serve as a rustic bench, perfect for taking in the views, and a storage solution.
Unlike many two-loft tiny houses, this Alsatian beauty doesn't come with the classic staircase that doubles as a storage area. Instead, it sports a basic ladder that can be used to access any of the two lofts. This isn't the most convenient choice in terms of comfort, but it does save a lot of space. As a result, the house enjoys more room for a traditional-style kitchen with a separate dining spot.
Like most tiny home builders, Baluchon firmly believes in sustainability, reflected in using natural, locally-sourced materials (including all-natural insulation) and eco-friendly solutions. This is also the main reason Baluchon doesn't deliver its homes on wheels outside France and neighboring countries. Transportation to countries that are far away would only increase the carbon footprint, which is against the brand's philosophy.
