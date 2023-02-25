Cosmic Moon House Is a Unique Tiny Home Inspired by the Moon and Stars

Tiny houses cost only a fraction of what a conventional one would, and you also get a reduced cost of living. Combine this with the ability to move it to different parts of the country and you get a wonderful way of living. This is what this couple managed to achieve with their tiny home that packs everything, including a full bath and a functional kitchen.
Cosmic Moon House is a trailer tiny home located in Tennessee Hills on a family-owned property. It measures 32 feet (9.7 meters) in length, 8 feet (2.4 meters) in width, and 10.5 (3.2 meters) feet in height. This allows for a total of 364 square feet (33.8 square meters) of living space. The size is similar to an itsy-bitsy apartment in a big city, not including the loft.
The house features spray foam insulation, which is quite important in these dwellings, because mobile homes tend to have a problem with moisture trapped inside the walls. The roof is made of sturdy metal that might add a bit of extra weight, but it can better withstand the weather.
There is plenty of storage at the back side of the house. This is where all the tools and the 9-gallon (34-liter) tankless propane heater are stored. Although many appliances run on propane, the house is not off-grid but connected to shore power and water.
The name that was chosen for this tiny house is not totally random. There are a few garden beds with lots of colorful wildflowers in front of the house, each with its own cosmic theme. For example, one of them is a half-moon, and if you get to see it from above, it would indeed be a half-moon.
Once you step inside, you are greeted by a bright aesthetic with mostly white furniture and wood accents on the stairs. The white color palette all around is greatly accompanied by lots of colors with all the paintings and colorful textiles.
Stepping inside this mobile home, guests will be greeted by the living room. It is a little part of the house, but that is what makes it cozy. Not only this, but it is also nicely decorated with a string light by the window that has a few artificial leaves attached to it. It was also arranged with a small couch on one side, a cabinet, and a TV on the other side with a tiny round table in the middle.
Next to the living room is the kitchen, connected in an open-space concept. It is tiny but still fully functional. There are many dried flowers that were foraged by the couple and placed everywhere in the kitchen. The butcher block countertop is complemented by the lovely farmhouse sink, next to which a full gas range was added. A few other appliances, such as a toaster oven, are hidden inside the cabinets.
The bathroom is full-size and comes with a normal flush toilet, shower cabin, and bathroom vanity. The shore water is shared with another house on the same property, and the water pressure can be low at times.
Last but not least, an office space that is also used as a walk-in closet can be found at the back of the house. The office with a desk and a computer was placed on the left and the hanging closet, shoe rack, and small cabinet are on the right.
To access the loft bedroom, we have to take the staircase from the kitchen. As we have seen in many mobile homes, the stairsteps can offer tons of storage underneath. It can even fit a large pantry and a full-size fridge.
The loft bedroom is 12 feet (3.6 meters) long, but it does not offer enough head space for walking. A queen-size bed, a vanity table, an open shelf cabinet, and his and hers nightstands are the furniture pieces that fit in this space. A splash of color is given by a few artworks on the wall and an artificial leaves string right above the headboard.
