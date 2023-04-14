Stylish Tiny House Blurs Space Limitations With a Gorgeous Layout

The famous cartoon character Road Runner has inspired all kinds of fun projects, and this tiny house on wheels is no exception. Despite its small size, it looks and feels much more spacious, thanks to the clever configuration. Add to that a rustic, minimalistic style with a French twist, and you have a beautiful home that's perfect for a couple.
Whenever you see a tiny house with a bold exterior that's modern and rustic at the same time, the name "Baluchon" comes to mind. All the creations brought to life by this French builder showcase a charming mix of vibrant colors, dark woods, and contrasting accents. They turn heads on the road and welcome everybody with a warm, cozy atmosphere.
This particular house was built in 2021 for a couple wanting a modern, flexible home. They put two things above all else – maximum luminosity and generous accommodation. The result was a home that could comfortably welcome up to five people overnight, also boasting a bright and airy interior, even though it's no longer than six meters (19.6 feet).
The Road Runner is a two-loft tiny with a flexible living area that can be turned into a second bedroom. The beautiful, large windows and the high contrast between the natural wood and the matte black accents are its most distinctive features. The main floor is configured as an open-space area, with a seamless transition from the living room to the kitchen, with a tiny but convenient dining spot in-between.
The tiny Road Runner manages to squeeze into a dining area almost as if by magic. Instead of an L-shaped kitchen countertop that could look bulky and take up too much space, this model is fitted with a separate folding table strategically placed in front of another window. Up to three people can dine together at this simple yet elegant wooden table. During the rest of the time, it simply folds down, leaving that area of the house clutter-free.
A stylish piece of lounge furniture faces the table. It's great for storing extra stuff neatly and holding the tiny, rustic wood burner. That high contrast is most noticeable in the kitchen, adding depth and character to an otherwise minimalistic area. You'll notice there's an abundance of storage, including generous cabinets and pantries. As per the owners' wishes, this modern rustic kitchen doesn't include a fridge. Instead, it reveals a dedicated storage compartment for fresh vegetables.
The loft bedroom and the main floor connect via a simple ladder. Many folks do not like ladders, so most tiny house designs now feature one or even two separate staircases. However, the ladder remains a practical solution for small dwellings because it frees up a lot of space, even though there are more comfortable choices for everyone.
Last but not least, the bathroom follows the same pattern, sporting another large window. An eco-friendly toilet and a full-size shower are integrated within a stylish design with the same high contrast.
The couple that owns Road Runner opted for a turnkey version, meaning they paid around €100,000 ($110,600) for it. But the French builder also offers more affordable options, including support for those who want to build their own tiny homes. The turnkey versions take around two months to be completed and can be delivered anywhere in France.
As an extra perk, Baluchon offers its customers a photo album for each tiny house, including images throughout the entire building process –a fun way of remembering the start of a great adventure.
The sofa is placed right under two large windows for the best views. The loft area above it serves as a multi-functional space that is used as a second lounge, a discrete relaxation spot for more privacy, or additional storage. Whenever the owners need an extra bed, the main living area quickly becomes a bedroom, with the added benefit of those fabulous views and easy access to the rest of the house.
Surprisingly, the loft bedroom benefits from two generous windows, which translates to perfect cross-ventilation and extra luminosity. These two things are a must for making loft spaces more comfortable. But in this case, the room is big enough for a queen-size mattress and even includes a built-in storage case that doubles as a night table and that can serve as a desk. The delicate recessed lights throughout the house, including the loft bedroom and kitchen, create the perfect cozy atmosphere with zero clutter.
Laetitia and Vincent, who founded this company in 2015, had each built a tiny home for themselves before that. So they know what it's like to try out a different lifestyle and to have the joy of customizing your dream home. The Road Runner goes beyond expectations, proving that a clever design doesn't need to complicate things. Simplicity is, after all, an art.