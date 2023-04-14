Genesis Humbles BMW and Audi at the 2023 New York Auto Show, a New Sherriff’s in Town

Remember when Hyundai used to build awful cars? When being seen driving around town in an Accent or a Santa Fe elicited the same response as an NPC vehicle in a not-all-that-well-made Grand Theft Auto clone? Spoiler alert, those days are long gone, and they're probably not coming back again. The Genesis booth at the 2023 New York International Auto Show is proof-positive of this.

77 photos Photo: Benny Kirk/ autoevolution