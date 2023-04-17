That Time When a Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan Made 24s Feel Puny Has Arrived

Before the 715-hp, V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue or the 738-hp BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid V8 foes arrive, there is still time to fiddle with the most bespoke take on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. Sadly, this one might not be it.
With the advent of ultra-luxury and super-SUVs, the stratosphere of high riders has welcomed new entries into the fold – such as the Bentley Bentayga V8 and V12, the Aston Martin DBX and DBX707, the feisty Lambo Urus and Urus S plus Urus Performante, or the mighty Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Cullinan Black Badge. Soon, the aftermarket realm only talked about the kings and queens – aka the Cullinan and Urus.
And they are still reeling about these two flagship models, even as the 715-hp coach door Ferrari Purosangue and 'Porky Pig' 738-hp BMW XM Label Red jeopardy looms on the delivery horizon. But, as always, these vehicles that stand out in any crowd (be it the right or the wrong one) are an excellent way to showcase their prowess, and everyone is taking a swing at finding the perfect Hermes-like fitment.
Well, that also happened with Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels, an aftermarket company with a simple motto: "disrupting the established order." They did it again, although Black Badge fans might not be happy, frankly. Luckily, it is not entirely their fault for this Cullinan mess, as this is the work of their neighbors from Wheels Boutique. Self-described as the "largest dealer for the world's top brands," the outlet went all out on an otherwise subtle gray and tan Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.
Although no preferential details were shared about the build, we can quickly notice the general atmosphere based on the gray exterior attire and the tan coachline. Meanwhile, the interior is dressed in tan, just like old-school cars, and it would be nothing wrong with the V12-powered, 591-horsepower monster if not for the customization and personalization choices. Instead, those made the classic look feel way out of place by way of a lowered stance, a full widebody aerodynamic kit, and the general atmosphere that implies now even 24-inch aftermarket wheels feel puny when used on a Cullinan!
Oh, in case you want to know the exact model to better avoid it for your next Black Badge ride, those are ANRKY's RF282s, dressed in full brushed clear attire and fitted with big 'RR' floating caps plus Vredestein tires. Frankly, now even an exaggerated Baby Blue over Baby Blue Bentley Bentayga competitor seems more enticing when done by MCC Customs Miami on top of classic AG Luxury wheels, right?
