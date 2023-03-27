Aston DBS and Cullinan Black Badge Feel Like Tastefully Modded Gray ANRKY Siblings

While no real-world spy would be caught in a posh British supercar flaunting the latest gadgets, gals, and dress-code gambits, the truth is that Aston Martin and James Bond are unequivocally linked to each other. Even when a Rolls-Royce dares to interrupt.
Aston Martin Lagonda has been around – in various forms and under many different rulers – since founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford established its predecessor no less than 110 years ago. However, it was not until David Brown took over the reins that the exotic British brand was turned into a veritable legend of the 1950s and 1960s grand tourers that keeps impressing even today.
And does so through marvelous GTs like the Aston Martin DBS (Superleggera), which pays homage to the ritzy company lineage as well as to Italy’s Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, which assisted them in creating their lightest models back in the 1960s and 1970s. Partnerships are a major defining course of action for Astin Martin, frankly, hence its long-running association with the James Bond franchise, as well as more lucrative trials and tribulations like the technical association with Mercedes-AMG.
So, what does the Gaydon, Warwickshire-based company have to do with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, currently headquartered in Goodwood, West Sussex, aside from the fact that both reside in England, as part of the United Kingdom? Well, normally, the ultra-luxury British automobile manufacturer – now under the control of BMW AG – would have little to do with the folks over at Aston Martin, aside from the fact that Germany-based groups meddle with their interests from time to time.
But to answer the question, we just need to ‘hop’ over the Atlantic Ocean to the East Coast of the United States for a quick stint across the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world. Over there, the self-described “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” aka Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique, is showing us a complementary ensemble cast of British wonders. Those would be a 2023 Aston Martin DBS and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, of course.
Well, a quick look at the videos embedded below, and all mysteries will be cleared up, at least as per the association between the two vehicles. This is because while the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is dressed up in Anthracite and the Aston Martin DBS flaunts a Xenon Grey hue, they still look like tastefully modified gray siblings, at least from certain angles.
When taken separately, the Xenon Grey Aston Martin DBS rides on new 22-inch aftermarket wheels. It was previously on a set of 522Ms from HRE Wheels that were polished to the brink of perfection, but it now resides on more aggressive ANRKY AN33s with a dual-tone gray and black finish and twisted 10-spokes. By the way, the sublime fitment was achieved with massive rubber both up front (285) and especially in the back (335), plus a set of custom H&R lowering springs.
As for the Cullinan Black Badge, the ride just came from the Rolls-Royce dealership with a sticker price north of $500k, even though it is just a ‘regular’ Anthracite and Tan leather plus carbon fiber trim combination. Anyway, now it is also an overdose of Novitec widebody fitted with lowering links on some brand-new ANRKY Wheels sets of 24 inchers. They are called RF282s, and these initial wheels are custom-built to order because the owner wanted humongous Rolls-Royce floating caps to go along with the factory-like chrome rings and a brushed gloss clear finish. Cool, right?
And does so through marvelous GTs like the Aston Martin DBS (Superleggera), which pays homage to the ritzy company lineage as well as to Italy’s Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, which assisted them in creating their lightest models back in the 1960s and 1970s. Partnerships are a major defining course of action for Astin Martin, frankly, hence its long-running association with the James Bond franchise, as well as more lucrative trials and tribulations like the technical association with Mercedes-AMG.
So, what does the Gaydon, Warwickshire-based company have to do with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, currently headquartered in Goodwood, West Sussex, aside from the fact that both reside in England, as part of the United Kingdom? Well, normally, the ultra-luxury British automobile manufacturer – now under the control of BMW AG – would have little to do with the folks over at Aston Martin, aside from the fact that Germany-based groups meddle with their interests from time to time.
But to answer the question, we just need to ‘hop’ over the Atlantic Ocean to the East Coast of the United States for a quick stint across the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world. Over there, the self-described “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” aka Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique, is showing us a complementary ensemble cast of British wonders. Those would be a 2023 Aston Martin DBS and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, of course.
Well, a quick look at the videos embedded below, and all mysteries will be cleared up, at least as per the association between the two vehicles. This is because while the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is dressed up in Anthracite and the Aston Martin DBS flaunts a Xenon Grey hue, they still look like tastefully modified gray siblings, at least from certain angles.
When taken separately, the Xenon Grey Aston Martin DBS rides on new 22-inch aftermarket wheels. It was previously on a set of 522Ms from HRE Wheels that were polished to the brink of perfection, but it now resides on more aggressive ANRKY AN33s with a dual-tone gray and black finish and twisted 10-spokes. By the way, the sublime fitment was achieved with massive rubber both up front (285) and especially in the back (335), plus a set of custom H&R lowering springs.
As for the Cullinan Black Badge, the ride just came from the Rolls-Royce dealership with a sticker price north of $500k, even though it is just a ‘regular’ Anthracite and Tan leather plus carbon fiber trim combination. Anyway, now it is also an overdose of Novitec widebody fitted with lowering links on some brand-new ANRKY Wheels sets of 24 inchers. They are called RF282s, and these initial wheels are custom-built to order because the owner wanted humongous Rolls-Royce floating caps to go along with the factory-like chrome rings and a brushed gloss clear finish. Cool, right?