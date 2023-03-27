Duramax-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Rocks 1,100 Lb-Ft of Torque, Driveshaft Goes Bust

Whenever I see a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, I immediately think about the mighty 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) big-block V8 that GM was offering at the time. Of course, the second-generation midsize was available with a long list of mills, including small-block V8s and even a six-cylinder, but the Chevelle reached peak performance in 1970 thanks to the 454 LS6.
What made it so special? Well, it was insanely powerful for the era. While the regular 454 V8 came with 360 horsepower on tap, the LS6 delivered a whopping 450 horses. On top of that, the massive V8 also sent no less than 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) to the rear wheels. These figures enabled the Chevelle to cover the quarter-mile in about 13.4 seconds, also hitting 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start in less than five clicks. This thing was quicker than a HEMI-powered Mopar!
These numbers aren't as impressive in 2023 when the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 runs the quarter-mile in less than nine seconds, but some classic Chevelles are notably quicker than stock thanks to aftermarket upgrades and LS swaps. Some builds crank out as much as 1,000 horsepower, which is more than enough to turn any 1970s classic into an incredible sleeper.
The Chevelle you see is one of those cars but it's not your average restomod. And that's mostly because it hides something notably different under the hood. You might one to sit down for this because it's not an LS9 or an LT4. Heck, it's not even an electric powertrain. This Chevelle, my friend, rocks a Duramax turbodiesel engine. I don't know about you, but this is a first for me.
The unit in question is a GM mill of the LBZ variety. The 6.6-liter V8 was first introduced in mid-2006 and was discontinued less than a couple of years later. Offered in the heavy-duty versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, it came with 360 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque. But this specific engine got a comprehensive overhaul and it now packs 650 horsepower and... wait for it... 1,100 pound-feet (1,491 Nm) of torque!
That's right, it's insanely fast off the line, it's loud, and it smokes like crazy when the pedal hits the floor. And get this: while the twin-turbo Duramax is torquey enough to cause traction issues in fourth gear, it can also return up to 33 mpg on the highway. And it's also a proper sleeper. Except for the wheels, the Dakota Digital instrument panel, and the small screen in the center stack, this 1970 Chevelle SS is as stock as they get.
How quick is it? Well, our host didn't take it to the drag strip, but it would probably be a bit slower than you'd expect without proper tires. The Duramax generates way too much torque for those street tires to handle. Actually, the video below shows that 1,100 pound-feet was way too much for the driveshaft too, which called it quits during an aggressive off-the-line sprint.
