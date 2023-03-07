Nero Daytona Ferrari 488 Spider Welcomes Spring With Dark Aftermarket Thoughts

2022 brought no wind of health crisis, war, or supplier shortages to Maranello, as if in the stratosphere of ultra-luxury there is nothing but clouds number nine. The Prancing Horse brand is probably extremely focused on its most important release of the decade (to date). Wink, wink.
That would be the upcoming 'monster' Ferrari Purosnague, with its 715-hp, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, of course. Well, the ‘ogre’ title probably comes from those diehard Tifosi that are running amok crying their outrage at the simple thought of their favorite Italian exotic brand joining the ritzy party of ultra-luxury super-SUVs. Alas, the Bentley Bentayga and Lambo Urus sales, not to mention the Rolls-Royce Cullinan deliveries, left nothing to imagine. Ferrari just had to join this high rider frenzy or potentially risk its survival going forward.
Besides, it feels nice (if you love ICE) to have a final V12 hurrah to the tune of 715 ponies, right? Never mind the price, which is about two Lambo Uruses on top of each other, as we reckon the aftermarket realm will have to hire new talent just to keep up with the orders for customized and personalized Ferrari SUVs. Until that happens, we have to say that they are also perfectly happy to work on more traditional Prancing Horse representatives. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have plentiful examples.
And the latest one comes straight from an outlet that is self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands.” And Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique is showing us dark Ferraris like the 488 are still great when it’s hot in Florida and they are of the Spider variety. The open-top two-door retractable hardtop convertible sibling of the 488 GTB is also tucked in between the Ferrari 458 and F8 Spider lineage, but it comes modern enough with the 3.9-liter F154 CB twin-turbo V8 engine churning out no less than 661 hp, just like the coupe because production ended fairly recently, in 2019.
This example, meanwhile, stands out in the Ferrari crowd because the signature crimson attire is only present in the cockpit for a nice and rich contrast against the Nero Daytona paintjob. There are subtle hints about what is going on with this unit, though, such as the red brake calipers tucked behind cool wheels, as well as the exposed carbon fiber. And, of course, that can only mean one thing – there’s aftermarket magic at play. Courtesy of a trio of brands, that is.
According to the description, the Nero Daytona Ferrari 488 Spider let its top down, and not just because it was a hot day in Miami, but also as a hat tip towards the matching black P107 HRE wheels, the Novitec lowering springs setup, as well as the Vorsteiner aero pack. Cool, right? Oh, well, if not, we also have a black Lambo embedded second below!
