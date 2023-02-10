Low Ferrari 488 Pista Goes Over to the Forged Wheel Dark Side, Finds a Stealthy SF90

Right now, both Ferrari and Lamborghini Tifosi are probably breathlessly waiting to catch the first Purosangue versus Urus S or Performante brawl.
The Prancing Horse fans have the atmospheric craziness of an ultra-luxury coach-door super-SUV packing 715 horsepower from a 6.5-liter V12 on their side. Meanwhile, the Ferrucio enthusiasts can brag about thousands of regular 641-hp Urus crossovers already dwelling around the world, years before Ferrari started production of its first CUV.
But as far as the aftermarket realm is concerned, until they get their hands on enough Urus S or Urus Performante customization and personalization design projects to make a difference, it is Ferrari business as usual. At least in the case of the self-described “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” aka Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique, which is keen on showing us that Maranello-produced sports and supercars look great both on ANRKY and Novitec aftermarket goodies.
At first glance, a 2015-2019 Ferrari 488 Pista mid-engine sports car with a twin-turbo F154 CB V8 and 710 horsepower can still constitute the apex of its segment, even if the F8 Tributo has already more than successfully replaced it. Besides, it can still easily stand out in any aficionado crowd thanks to a bit of tuning attire mixed with its ritzy “Sith-spec” Nero Daytona with Rosso Corsa stripes in the form of lowering Novitec sport springs and NF9 forged wheels that also belong to the Dark Side.
But the truth is that after looking wisely at what the aftermarket shop has to offer, a stealthy Satin Black Ferrari SF90 Stradale easily stole the dark and menacing show from the 488 Pista. And there is no need to start wondering why, as we already know the plug-in hybrid 986-hp hypercar was fitted with ANRKY Wheels composite series’ C37s.
The 21-inch front and 22-inch rear aftermarket wheels are as much a piece of art as the Ferrari itself, given the Dymag carbon fiber barrels and the Satin Mirror Polished Champagne finish on the rest of the rims! Now that we have finished talking about what makes them great when separated, take a glance at the mixed ensemble and say it isn’t a stark difference between the glossy 488 Pista and the matte SF90 Stradale.
And I am not just talking about the 276 ponies between them but also the looks. On the other hand, that Sith allegory is not that bad at all – and we can easily imagine that an earthly Darth Vader would ride in an SF90 Stradale while his Sith minions ran around in 488 Pistas doing his evil errands. Oh, well, enough with the Star Wars jokes, as no one would believe them to be part of an evil empire if they started asking aftermarket outlets to spice up their rides so they can finally engage with people at ritzy parties…
But as far as the aftermarket realm is concerned, until they get their hands on enough Urus S or Urus Performante customization and personalization design projects to make a difference, it is Ferrari business as usual. At least in the case of the self-described “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” aka Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique, which is keen on showing us that Maranello-produced sports and supercars look great both on ANRKY and Novitec aftermarket goodies.
At first glance, a 2015-2019 Ferrari 488 Pista mid-engine sports car with a twin-turbo F154 CB V8 and 710 horsepower can still constitute the apex of its segment, even if the F8 Tributo has already more than successfully replaced it. Besides, it can still easily stand out in any aficionado crowd thanks to a bit of tuning attire mixed with its ritzy “Sith-spec” Nero Daytona with Rosso Corsa stripes in the form of lowering Novitec sport springs and NF9 forged wheels that also belong to the Dark Side.
But the truth is that after looking wisely at what the aftermarket shop has to offer, a stealthy Satin Black Ferrari SF90 Stradale easily stole the dark and menacing show from the 488 Pista. And there is no need to start wondering why, as we already know the plug-in hybrid 986-hp hypercar was fitted with ANRKY Wheels composite series’ C37s.
The 21-inch front and 22-inch rear aftermarket wheels are as much a piece of art as the Ferrari itself, given the Dymag carbon fiber barrels and the Satin Mirror Polished Champagne finish on the rest of the rims! Now that we have finished talking about what makes them great when separated, take a glance at the mixed ensemble and say it isn’t a stark difference between the glossy 488 Pista and the matte SF90 Stradale.
And I am not just talking about the 276 ponies between them but also the looks. On the other hand, that Sith allegory is not that bad at all – and we can easily imagine that an earthly Darth Vader would ride in an SF90 Stradale while his Sith minions ran around in 488 Pistas doing his evil errands. Oh, well, enough with the Star Wars jokes, as no one would believe them to be part of an evil empire if they started asking aftermarket outlets to spice up their rides so they can finally engage with people at ritzy parties…