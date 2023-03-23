Lambo Aventador Ultimae Nests on SE30 Viola-Matched ANRKYs to Invite Spring In

Not long ago, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian automaker confirmed – via another teaser, of course – that it will be a short wait before seeing the official introduction of the Lambo Aventador successor.
The third and possibly final LB744 teaser focused on the many driving modes of the next V12-powered supercar, and there is also a new ‘city’ option that will restrict power to just 180 ps/177 ponies because it’s a full zero-emissions mode. Do not be shocked, as the Aventador successor will also feature a charging port for its plug-in hybrid powertrain, and it is only one of three PHEVs slated for arrival within the next few months.
The other two are the intended Huracan successor and a Urus PHEV variant, of course, but those are not the main Lambo reasons we are here to discuss. Instead, let us all remember that the Aventador may be defunct from the OEM standpoint after more than a decade in production, but it is still alive and kicking in the garage, driveways, and across the social media reels of the imaginative aftermarket realm.
There is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example courtesy of the good folks over at Wheels Boutique and ANRKY Wheels, who have decided to rejoice at the thought of joyous spring with something that is decidedly fit for the upcoming cherry blossom fest of late March and early April. And no, we have not gone overboard with cravings for more sun and fresh spring fruit.
Instead, self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique is showing us the perfect ride to hit the Japanese gardens all around the world, thanks to a modified Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae packing a throaty iPE exhaust system and dressed in the iconic SE30 Viola colorway. The latter is inspired by the Lamborghini Diablo SE 30th Anniversary Edition and certainly fits the ‘grandson’ just as well.
That is especially true because the Ultimae nestles like a careful parent on a set of S3-X0 aftermarket wheels by ANRKY and the specialist was keen to mention they are perfectly color-matched and stand large at 21 by 9.5 for the front set and 22 by 13 inches for the staggered rear units. A great fit for the Viola and contrasting black details, right? Alas, if I were to nitpick, which I’m not (wink, wink), maybe the owner should have also ordered a matching color switch for the yellow brake calipers of the carbon-ceramic set!
Anyway, back to the Ultimae, as a reminder, this is the final variant of the Aventador, a model that has been treated by Lamborghini with a seemingly endless string of versions, special editions, derivatives, and one-offs. In terms of direct lineage, the 769-hp LP 780-4 Ultimae followed in the footsteps of the original LP 700-4 coupe and Roadster, the SuperVeloce LP 750-4 coupe and Roadster, as well as the Aventador S and SVJ – also in coupe and Roadster form, of course.
