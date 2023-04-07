All-White Range Rover on Silver Forgis Goes Against the Murdered-Out Current, for a Change

In the grand scheme of automotive things, ultra-posh SUVs are just a small part of the billions of dollars industry, frankly. And yet, somehow, they manage to attract our attention the most, especially when popular models like the L460 Range Rover are involved.
Because humans always want more, automakers recently invented the ultra-luxury super-SUV stratosphere that is populated by the likes of the Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, BMW XM, Lamborghini Urus, or Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and soon by the 715-hp V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue or the 738-hp plug-in hybrid BMW XM Label Red. But do not think for a second that luxury SUVs, which sit immediately below, have abandoned the fight and dropped a knee in front of the kings and queens sitting on top of the money pyramid.
Not at all, and there is no need to take our word for granted. Just think about all the hype surrounding Cadillac’s fifth-generation Escalade and how aftermarket outlets keep fitting 26-inch or 30-inch forged wheels to make them a bit more proportionally balanced. Or how the latest (and arguably greatest) Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared can tower above its ‘normal’ G 63 sibling like a school bus over an economy car! Oh, and one last thing – the Brits over at Land Rover have struck gold with the fifth-gen (L460) Range Rover, which was initially chastised for being too similar to the (L405) fourth iteration and is now one of the most popular luxury off-road SUVs out there.
That is even though in America it retails for at least $1016,500 with the P400 powertrain and standard wheelbase! Meanwhile, if you want the absolute best, like the 523-hp V8 engine and a longer wheelbase, the top Range Rover SV can start from no less than $226,500, and that is before adding optional goodies to the starting MSRP! Anyway, that has not stopped anyone from making it a darling of the aftermarket realm, complete with vastly different makeovers and personalization ideas.
For example, a recent social media treat from the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who know how to stir the pot of outrageousness with just a silver hint of their aftermarket greatness, depicts a pristine Range Rover looking all monotone in white – save for the polished multi-spoke aftermarket wheels. Even the mudguards got matched to the body hue, and that is a refreshing asset of going against the murdered-out current of all-black menacing darkness.
Of course, that does not mean we have anything against folks who love their rides in black. Only a bit of contrasting color is sometimes in order to make sure the vehicle stands out in the right, and not the wrong kind of crowds. And if you need proof of that, just swing a look at the second post embedded below, which depicts Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels doing their thing on a 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible. And that would be to match the Satin Gold AN10 SeriesONE monoblock wheels, dropped in staggered 21- and 22-inch format, to the sports car’s vintage-gold details sprinkled around the body!
So, which one do you like best? The all-white (with a bit of silver) posh Range Rover luxury SUV or the crazy black-gold Porsche 911 that can ruffle even the hair of bald Minions when roaring to the rpm limits? For sure, we would probably take home both if the bank account was an endless pit filled with diamonds and stars…
