Popular L460 Range Rover SUV Needs to Choose - With or Without Big Lips?

Few people would have thought that after the rise of the ultra-luxury super-SUV stratosphere formed out of stuff like the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan (soon also the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue and 738-hp BMW XM Label Red), regular premium SUVs even had a chance to stand out in a crowd anymore.
Well, as it turns out, carmakers such as Land Rover were not going to abandon the luxury of cloud number nine without a fight. And – alongside other entries such as the latest Caddy Escalade or Mercedes-AMG G 63 – the fifth generation L460 Range Rover has quickly demonstrated that it does not lack fighting spirit. Especially across the imaginatively (crazy) realm of the aftermarket world, as it turns out.
Interestingly, it seems like people love it when an SUV becomes more expensive than anyone could have imagined just a couple of years ago. As such, the Range Rover retails in the United States anywhere between $106,500 and no less than $226,500! But even the P530 or the long wheelbase version might not be enough to help the owner stand out in a ritzy crowd. So, luckily, there are always ‘quick and easy’ fixes to making your Range Rover a bit more custom and personalized.
And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have a couple of eloquent examples – with or without big lips. Alas, do not even think that we are talking about Botox here, and instead let us remain within the confines of the automotive industry with a little help from the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato and their rivals from across the continent – aka Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels.
First, Forgiato proposes the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover dressed up posh in Satin Black but without adopting the murdered-out appearance, as seen from the crimson RR lettering on the hood and the humongous chrome ring of the concave, ‘big-lipped’ aftermarket wheels fitted by a venue called Pro Motorsports to bode well with the STRUT accessories. By the way, the latter luxury aftermarket company just launched its Range Rover Full Size Collection, which includes perks such as the main grille with LED lights and ‘STRUT shield,’ a new rear spoiler, a reworked front bumper with side curtains, new side vents, and a STRUT “applique set.”
There, now you know why it is unlike any traditional Range Rovers we have ever seen. By the way, if you want something a little more conservative, then ANRKY, which has a simple motto: “disrupting the established order,” may or may not go against the norm with a gray Range Rover ‘dipped’ on top of black, contrasting 24-inch RF-282 wheels! So, here is the question: with or without big lips for your Range Rover’s aftermarket wheels?
