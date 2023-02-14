Unfortunately, the Popular L460 Range Rover Has Attracted Keyvany’s Attention

Although plagued by the usual reliability issues, Land Rover is doing great these days, complete with massive demand for the reinvented Defender and bonkers success (including across the aftermarket realm) for the latest and arguably greatest L460, fifth-gen Range Rover flagship.
It certainly seems that the British automaker struck the right chords when it moved significantly upscale the all-new Range Rover and in dangerously close vicinity of the ultra-luxury super-SUV establishment dominated by the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus. As an example, the latest special variant – dubbed the Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition – cannot even be had anymore, despite its humongous £250k asking price, which is more than $305k at the current exchange rates.
Sure, that was a limited production series of just 16 units – all created in honor of its refreshed Mayfair boutique in London, the United Kingdom. But even in the United States, the Range Rover has an eye-watering starting MSRP of at least $106,500, and one can easily go up to $226,500 if writing big checks is a daily passion. Plus, those quotations are without options and also devoid of any unique markings that can help them stand out in any posh SUV crowd.
For the latter, it is always best to seek the aid of aftermarket experts as they can easily help owners stand out in the right instead of the wrong crowds. Alas, if the latter negative trend is also an option, then feel free to enjoy what tuning, customization, and personalization brand Keyvany (which originates from Germany, just like Mansory – just so you know why all the outrageousness) has cooked up for the Range Rover. Proudly writing in caps, we are dealing here with a ‘world premiere,’ and the Keyvany ‘perfection in every detail’ – aka the company’s all-new, official carbon fiber widebody program for the L460 iteration.
Unfortunately, the hulking SUV is not only a big victim of its success, so much so that it attracted Keyvany’s attention, but also, we do not know a lot of stuff about the aftermarket treatment – other than the fact that this poor gray Land Rover looks rather horrendous. The photograph’s POVs are certainly not helping, either, especially as far as the exterior shots are concerned. As far as we can tell, the kit includes the usual suspects – front, side, and rear add-on elements made of exposed carbon fiber, plus a bit of disparate styling brought by the rear bumper treatment and the fitment of gargantuan multi-spoke aftermarket wheels.
Oh, let us not forget, the hood was also modified, there is a double aileron treatment for the rear hatch, and the interior is most fitting for a Turkish Bazaar visit. After all, it comes complete with a fully refurbished orange quilted leather treatment that would probably make anyone think that snakeskin is now entirely overrated. As for technical details, there are none, of course.
