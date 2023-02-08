This Is the New $300K Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition That You Cannot Buy

Land Rover is celebrating the inauguration of its overhauled Mayfair boutique in London in great style, with a limited edition Range Rover that costs a lot of money. The model was christened the Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition, and you cannot have one, for three reasons.
First and foremost, you are looking at a UK-only model. Second, its production is capped at only 16 units, and third, all of them were spoken for prior to the official unveiling, and that’s despite carrying an eye-watering price tag of £250,000, or a little over $300,000 at today’s exchange rates.
The British luxury SUV, which takes a literal swing at the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, can easily be differentiated from the lesser variants. All you have to do is look at the exterior, and you will instantly know it is the SV Lansdowne Edition, and not a more affordable model, because it features a Lansdowne Gray glossy finish that is exclusive to it.
Providing some contrast to the new Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition are the Corris Gray roof and side mirror casings. The vehicle also sports SV Anthracite and Graphite Atlas accents on the outside, and has black chrome two-piece metal script badging at the front and rear, handcrafted by Fattorini, Britain’s oldest family-owned jeweler. Laser-etched SV logos, white ceramic SV roundel, and black Land Rover emblem are part of the makeover, and the high-rider sits on 23-inch forged wheels, with a Black Satin look and Corris Gray Satin inserts.
A touch of exclusivity was reserved for the cabin too, where those opening the door will be greeted by the backlit tread plates that read ‘SV Bespoke – Lansdowne Edition 1 of 16.’ The SV Bespoke Rosewood and Ebony near aniline leather upholstery, decorated by diagonal stitch embroidery, is another highlight of this rare project, alongside the Satin Black ceramic controls, Black anodized metal finisher, Moonlight Chrome accents, and Ebony mohair carpets with leather binding. According to Land Rover, the cargo area of the luxury SUV can become a “tailgate event suite” with “leather cushions,” thus further contributing to its special nature.
While it may be on the extraordinary side of the segment, the Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition remains unmodified under the hood. Here, it retains the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that was sourced from BMW, and still has 523 hp (530 ps/390 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal. The lump works in concert with a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering the thrust to all four wheels. The SUV needs a little under 5 seconds to complete the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration, and it will run out of breath at 155 mph (250 kph), which is its electronically limited top speed.
