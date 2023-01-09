White-and-Black 2023 Range Rover Rides so Sparkish on ‘Zero’ Wheels

The mirage of ultra-luxury super-SUVs is strong going into 2023. Especially across the imaginative realm of aftermarket shops and their bonkers or outrageous builds (which is which depends on your POV).
Sure, maybe everyone would want to only see ritzy ideas from Rolls-Royce or Lamborghini – ahead of turning our attention to the likes of the 715-hp (725-ps) Ferrari Purosangue and 738-hp (748-ps) BMW XM Label Red projects. But come on, not everything revolves around their demeanor – plus, we have embedded second below a quick look at a white and light blue Culli riding on AG Luxury’s AGL78 duoblock forged aftermarket wheels in concave Aerodisc fashion. Just so everyone’s satisfied, of course.
So, now we can get down to further British luxury business, complete with an older representative of the luxury SUV establishment – the elegant Land Rover Range Rover. Known simply as the Range Rover (Classic, if we speak solely of the original from 1969 to 1996), this 4x4 flagship was not always flirting with the ultra-luxury super-SUV establishment, but throughout five generations demands have steadily risen to new heights.
Now, a 2023 Range Rover kicks off from an MSRP of at least $106,500, and variants like the Range Rover SV Long Wheelbase P530 AWD can start from no less than $226,500, and without any added options! Frankly, such quotations are almost incredible – but entirely possible since there are folks who not only pay that much or more but then also throw the key to their go-to aftermarket outlet and ask for further refinements.
Such a commission is now showcased by the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who have completed yet another fresh Land Rover Range Rover build, and fans should know that more are coming. This one respects the elegant tuxedo coordinates (or you could say it’s an emperor penguin of the 4x4 world, again solely depending on your POV) by featuring a well-separated dual-tone look.
So, the lower part of the body is mostly dressed up in white paint – including the now-matching trim, while the upper half is all dark and menacing, also thanks to the completely dark greenhouse. But that is not all, since the 2023 Range Rover was quickly lowered on almost ‘solid’ RDB Wheels ‘Zero’ Aerodisc-style aftermarket wheels.
By the way, the latter proved completely divisive among the numerous fans of the West Coast shop. As such, some praised the new-found customization and personalization poise and elegance while others considered the new wheels will throw the project off the mark, and “big time.” What about you, how do you feel about this black-and-white, lowered Range Rover – is it going to be a fresh hit or a complete miss with the ritzy crowd of posh luxury SUV owners?
So, now we can get down to further British luxury business, complete with an older representative of the luxury SUV establishment – the elegant Land Rover Range Rover. Known simply as the Range Rover (Classic, if we speak solely of the original from 1969 to 1996), this 4x4 flagship was not always flirting with the ultra-luxury super-SUV establishment, but throughout five generations demands have steadily risen to new heights.
Now, a 2023 Range Rover kicks off from an MSRP of at least $106,500, and variants like the Range Rover SV Long Wheelbase P530 AWD can start from no less than $226,500, and without any added options! Frankly, such quotations are almost incredible – but entirely possible since there are folks who not only pay that much or more but then also throw the key to their go-to aftermarket outlet and ask for further refinements.
Such a commission is now showcased by the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who have completed yet another fresh Land Rover Range Rover build, and fans should know that more are coming. This one respects the elegant tuxedo coordinates (or you could say it’s an emperor penguin of the 4x4 world, again solely depending on your POV) by featuring a well-separated dual-tone look.
So, the lower part of the body is mostly dressed up in white paint – including the now-matching trim, while the upper half is all dark and menacing, also thanks to the completely dark greenhouse. But that is not all, since the 2023 Range Rover was quickly lowered on almost ‘solid’ RDB Wheels ‘Zero’ Aerodisc-style aftermarket wheels.
By the way, the latter proved completely divisive among the numerous fans of the West Coast shop. As such, some praised the new-found customization and personalization poise and elegance while others considered the new wheels will throw the project off the mark, and “big time.” What about you, how do you feel about this black-and-white, lowered Range Rover – is it going to be a fresh hit or a complete miss with the ritzy crowd of posh luxury SUV owners?