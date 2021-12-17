2023 Range Rover SV From Special Vehicle Ops Will Have 1.6 Million Configurations

The all-new 2022 Land Rover Range Rover might not be as bold as some of its fans wanted, but that’s solely from the general design standpoint. After all, even the base version has already crossed the $100k threshold in America.
An entry-level 2022 Range Rover with a standard wheelbase and packing the 3.0-liter mild-hybrid engine goes for an MSRP of at least $104k. So, one can only imagine how much Land Rover is going to ask for its brand-new 2023 Range Rover SV. And then patiently wait until early next year when it’s going to be available to order and find out if the predictions were correct.
Meanwhile, there are other interesting things to ponder upon. Such as the obvious news about this version using Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations all-new ceramic SV roundel and simplified name. But that’s about the only thing acting all minimalist here. On the other hand, the new Range Rover SV flagship is said to offer “enhanced levels of personalization.”
This might not sound like much since most automakers are using this formula nowadays. But it’s a gross understatement in this case because JLR promises “an estimate of more than 1.6 million different configurations” based on stuff like powertrains, wheels, exterior, and interior color choices, design themes, veneer, and trims, as well as many more.
Among the design themes, the British automaker proudly highlights the new SV Serenity, which “amplifies pure luxury detailing,” as well as SV Intrepid which in turn “exudes a more stealth-like character.” Of course, Special Vehicle Operations also offers exclusive materials and paint finishes, along with “smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods, and lustrous plated metals.”
One can even have the Range Rover SV with optional mosaic marquetry on the center console. It extends from the front to the fridge door in the rear on the Long Wheelbase four-seat SV Signature Suite, for example. And it features “hundreds of hand-laid, laser-cut pieces, the smallest of which measures just one-quarter by one-third inch (6 mm by 8 mm).”
As far as technical specifications for the 2023 Range Rover SV are concerned, there are not too many to speak of just yet. We do know that Land Rover is offering the new 523-hp twin-turbocharged V8 engine as standard equipment on the U.S. market.
