RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Was a Theft Victim, Hopes to Get Her Expensive Car Back

It looks like Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice's cars make for great getaway rides. And I'm not the one saying that, but the thieves who recently stole one of her Mercedes-Benz.
Someone broke into Teresa Giudice's $3.35 million property in Montville, New Jersey, on Monday, February 6. But the thieves didn't just break into her house. They also found the perfect getaway car, driving away in one of her Mercedes-Benz vehicles.
The police are trying to get Teresa her car back and are still investigating the incident. However, it's been a few days, and they haven't found the Benz yet. Something like this is nerve-wracking, especially when it happens at your home and the thieves leave with your possessions.
It's unclear which vehicle was the target of this incident, because Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, own several from the German premium car manufacturer.
Mercedes-AMG G 63. And it's not a surprising choice, given how popular the G-Wagen is among celebrities. It's feisty, rugged, and powerful, with lots of premium features meant for a comfortable ride.
Add to that quite a performance, because this one needs no more than 4.5 seconds to get to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. It features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, good for 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) on board, which, with the help of a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC gearbox, take it all the way to a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
The other one is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and this one comes with sentimental value. On top of its price tag of $114,000, that is. Because the reality star received it from her then-fiancé Luis Ruelas for Christmas in 2021.
As opposed to the G-Wagen, which comes with a 4.0-liter V8, the S-Class offers a variety of engines. In the U.S., customers though, only have two choices: the S 500 4MATIC and the S 580 4MATIC. Chances are Ruelas went for the top-of-the-line version, which offers 496 horsepower (503 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, all thanks to a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine with a mild hybrid drive.
The Bravo reality star and her husband did not comment on the theft on social media, where both have been active as usual.
While Giudice didn't get her car back yet, TMZ reports that the police have some leads thanks to Teresa's surveillance cameras, which caught the footage of the incident and the suspects. And that means the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star has a lot of chances to be reunited with her expensive car soon.
Mercedes-Benz declared fan
