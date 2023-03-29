Chromed Forgiatos Look Great on Black Vehicles, Especially a Matching Cullinan

Not long ago, chromed or polished aftermarket wheels were most likely your only option. These days, though, you can have them in any color of the rainbow, thanks to some outrageous venues like Forgiato Designs. Oh, wait, they are now returning to more traditional roots…
When I was a kid and dreamt of supercars with real posters on the walls, the OEM wheels were quite tiny (15 or 16 inches was considered ‘massive’) – but now you can fit just about anything with 22s or 24s. With a few forced modifications, one can even flaunt 26s on their latest ultra-luxury super-SUV! Plus, not to mention that the Hi-riser society is not content with anything smaller than the 28s and 30s.
Sure, maybe that’s an intended exaggeration, but you catch the drift. Besides, no one is content with just chromed or polished silvery looks, anymore. They want them in all colors of the rainbow, and then some more. And that is all the fault of the ever-competitive atmosphere created by aftermarket outlets like Forgiato, which is run by folks who are not afraid to do even the most outrageous bidding of their patrons.
Alas, the Los Angeles, California-based company specialized in crafting ritzy forged wheels has grown so tremendously that they are not afraid of returning to simpler, more traditional times. And there is no need to take our chromed, brushed, and polished silvery words for granted, as we have a string of eloquent examples. It all begins with a matte-black Mercedes-Benz S-Class dressed up in Wald’s aerodynamic attire and riding posh on Y-spoke Forgiatos.
Because passenger cars are an endangered species and the world has been overrun by crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, we quickly switch it over to a tasty Land Rover Range Rover – and the posh off-roader is wrapped in Satin Black attire to bode well for the 24-inch Forgiato Piatto-Ms sporting a brushed and Gloss Black finish with self-leveling big caps. If you want another dual-tone apparition, a glossy black GMC Yukon XL packs the new slanted-lip Forgis to properly match and contrast the body paint and its numerous chromed ornaments.
By the way, if you want to wrap everything up with both a rare and a popular apparition, then the final two heroes of the black-and-chrome Forgiato series are a Lincoln Navigator packing the twisted 26-inch Forgiato Trimestre wheels and ‘XL’ Lincoln floating caps, plus a ubiquitous Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Only this time, the ultra-luxury super-SUV is going against the Black Badge pack and keeps all the chrome ornaments in place to contrast its black body. Also riding lowered on a posh set of massive Forgis, this elegant British vehicle sports an interesting all-black interior – a clean appearance that is often overshadowed by more opulent builds. Not this time, though!
