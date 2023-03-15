Satin, Dark Rolls-Royce Ghost Lowered on Black Forgiatos Shows Orange Greatness

What makes a Rolls-Royce vehicle one in a million? Could it be the option to make it more bespoke than anything else produced by the Brits, like the (scented) Phantom Syntopia? Or the knowledge that you can always unleash the love (or wrath) of the aftermarket realm?
Rolls-Royce set an all-new record of sales (and average transaction prices, which hover above the $500k mark) at the end of 2022 and chances are that after another 12 months, we are going to find out – yet again – there are no challenging times for the uber-rich. Sure, there are worries that the passion for 715-hp coach door Ferrari Purosangue ultra-luxury super-CUVs might dent the demand for outrageous Cullinan builds, but perhaps Rolls is preparing something to fight it, just like Lambo did with the 657-hp Urus S and Urus Performante.
Until then, the company’s posh passenger cars should not be neglected either. Not even the ‘little’ Ghost, which is actually a full-size ultra-luxury sedan that just happens to be slotted below the traditional Phantom flagship. But that does not mean it cannot stand in any ritzy crowd by way of Extended Wheelbase or Black Badge versions. And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have an eloquent example courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato, who certainly know how to stir the pot of matte wrap or paintjob outrageousness, as well as the soul of Rolls-Royce fans.
One of their latest showcases on the social media reel concerns a Black Badge Rolls-Royce Ghost fitted with black Forgis to complement the Satin Matte Black exterior and also deeply contrast the crazy, orange-filled interior. Not much is known about the build project, aside from the fact that it was created by Orange County, California-based Boden AutoHaus (which like to refer to themselves as “aftermarket automotive tastemakers”). The latter aftermarket outlet is also not overzealous as far as details are concerned, but they do reveal the Ghost Black Badge was lowered on the aftermarket wheels to look good with that Novitec front bumper kit.
As for technical specifications, there are none, so we can safely presume the high-performance version of the second-generation Ghost has kept the OEM blueprint which includes the 6.7-liter V12 shared with the standard model but reworked to 592 horsepower. Even with the larger Forgiatos, we can still believe it is capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in a little more than four seconds on its way to a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed. Anyway, if you think it is not hard to achieve a cool satin matte black look on anything, do check out the widebody Bentley Continental GT that was probably grafted by West Coast’s Nation Motorsport on Forgiatos to make us wonder how on Earth we are ever going to be able to unsee it!
