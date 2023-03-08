When Monochrome Looks Are Not Enough, Maybe Copper Will Do the Maybach Trick

Last we heard about Mercedes-Benz, the refreshed 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 SUV and its GLE 63 S Coupe sibling were no bargains – to the tune of the latter hitting the pay threshold for a Maybach S-Class!
But, no worries, if one can splurge, then there are no reasons not to make sure the Maybach at home will stand out in any crowd – both the right and the wrong ones. And if the OEM is playing AMG tricks on you to rob away that powerful feeling of being able to claim that you have one of the most expensive ‘Mercs’ out there, the imaginative aftermarket realm is always ready and willing to give power back to the people. For some fat paychecks, of course.
And with no worries as to whether or not regular Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts will start running around amok crying their outrage at the sight of some of the Maybach visions. But hey, there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of neat examples stemming from the social media reel of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato. So, after they shook the weirdo tree of customized and personalized Mercedes-Benz ideas, a couple of Maybachs remained standing.
First, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic (which was first seen back in late 2019 at the Guangzhou International Motor Show) was modified by the Dedicated Auto Club in Cincinnati to look like Snow White’s ride if the Seven Dwarfs were part of an adult-themed story. The 2022MY GLS 600 now has bespoke paint-matched accents all around the body, a Satin two-tone Pearl White wrap, ceramic window film, and pro coating, as well as something to make Forgiato proud.
That would be the color-matched-to-factory Diamond White 24-inch Forgiato Trimestre wheels, of course! Well, someone jokingly said it only needs white-wall tires to be complete, but other folks maybe do not even like the monochromatic look of their Maybach. As such, the second ultra-luxury German car that caught our eye was Houston’s Auto Suite Customs work on an S-Class, probably of the S 580 variety. This one also mostly adopts a monotone look – this time in a nice shade of green that wouldn’t look out of place on a military vehicle.
But for this build, the aftermarket specialist was probably asked by the customer to achieve a modern-classic feel via the color-matched body details and still have a little bit of contrasting atmosphere thanks to a set of copper-like Forgiato ‘steelies.’ The Aerodisc look is complemented by extra-large lips, so we are probably also dealing with larger-than-stock tires. Unfortunately, this shop was rather selfish and kept all the neat little details to itself – they did not even give us the dimensions of the aftermarket Forgiato wheels!
