This Is What We Call a Beautiful Tuning Job for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Luxury Sedan

Under no circumstances we (okay, I) would have thought that a luxury sedan like the Mercedes S-Class would look better dressed in aftermarket attire than stock. However, Wald International came to prove us wrong with their absolutely beautiful take on the German brand’s flagship model.
You know how they say that less is often more? Well, it certainly applies to the color of the pictured Mercedes-Benz S-Class. A satin black shade decorates the entire exterior of the car. We cannot tell you whether it is a full-on paint job, or a wrap, though we lean toward the latter.
Since the Japanese tuner that tends to name most of its projects the Black Bison is behind it, it obviously comes with a body kit too. Mind you, the upgrades are discreet, as they include only several add-ons at the front, sides, and rear. The diffuser was signed by them, and it has a four-fin design, and an extra brake light incorporated in the middle for a motorsport flair. The exhaust tips are now wider, and there are two spoilers on deck too, one on the trunk lid, and the other above the rear windscreen.
In order to complete the sinister look, this S-Class has received black badges all around. However, it’s not exactly a murdered-out design, because the wheels do provide a lot of contrast to the dark body. Sporting a Y-spoke pattern, and a much bigger diameter than the stock ones, they came from Forgiato, featuring their center caps, and they were wrapped in thin rubber, a necessary approach that made fitting them under the arches possible. Privacy windows conceal the cockpit until opening the door, as that’s when it reveals its white and black look, with most parts wrapped in high-end leather.
The S 580 and 4Matic logos decorating the trunk lid straight from the factory tell us that this is, well… the S 580 4Matic variant of the S-Class. This means that it has the grunt to match the new serious looks, as it rocks a V8 engine under the hood, with a 4.0-liter displacement, and twin turbocharging. Married to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it develops 496 hp (503 ps/370 kW). The torque stands at 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), and this is enough to enable the 0-62 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.4 seconds. Flat-out, it will do 155 mph (250 kph), which is its electronically limited top speed.
Buying a 2023 Mercedes-Benz S 580 4Matic in the United States means spending at least $124,000 on one. The lesser S 500 4Matic has an MSRP of $114,500 attached to it. As for the true range-topping member of the series, the Maybach S-Class, it kicks off at $184,900.
Since the Japanese tuner that tends to name most of its projects the Black Bison is behind it, it obviously comes with a body kit too. Mind you, the upgrades are discreet, as they include only several add-ons at the front, sides, and rear. The diffuser was signed by them, and it has a four-fin design, and an extra brake light incorporated in the middle for a motorsport flair. The exhaust tips are now wider, and there are two spoilers on deck too, one on the trunk lid, and the other above the rear windscreen.
In order to complete the sinister look, this S-Class has received black badges all around. However, it’s not exactly a murdered-out design, because the wheels do provide a lot of contrast to the dark body. Sporting a Y-spoke pattern, and a much bigger diameter than the stock ones, they came from Forgiato, featuring their center caps, and they were wrapped in thin rubber, a necessary approach that made fitting them under the arches possible. Privacy windows conceal the cockpit until opening the door, as that’s when it reveals its white and black look, with most parts wrapped in high-end leather.
The S 580 and 4Matic logos decorating the trunk lid straight from the factory tell us that this is, well… the S 580 4Matic variant of the S-Class. This means that it has the grunt to match the new serious looks, as it rocks a V8 engine under the hood, with a 4.0-liter displacement, and twin turbocharging. Married to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it develops 496 hp (503 ps/370 kW). The torque stands at 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), and this is enough to enable the 0-62 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.4 seconds. Flat-out, it will do 155 mph (250 kph), which is its electronically limited top speed.
Buying a 2023 Mercedes-Benz S 580 4Matic in the United States means spending at least $124,000 on one. The lesser S 500 4Matic has an MSRP of $114,500 attached to it. As for the true range-topping member of the series, the Maybach S-Class, it kicks off at $184,900.