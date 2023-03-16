What Camaro ZL1 Exorcist? The ‘Hellsing’ Challenger Will Deliver Anyone From Evil

In case you did not know, the Dodge Challenger pony/muscle coupe and Charger sedan will be no more after the 2023 model year. At least not with ICE prowess under its belt, and instead, the Hemi V8s will be replaced by the nine levels of a Banshee EV lifestyle.
Not long now, the Dodge ‘Last Call’ Festival will take over Las Vegas – including the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That is because, on March 20th, 2023, Stellantis will grace all Hemi Hellcat fans with the delayed seventh and final ‘Last Call’ special edition vehicle that celebrates the glorious life and story of the ICE Challenger and Charger models. And, of course, everyone is expecting glorious stuff from the ‘Goblin,’ which has been teased on several occasions.
If we are to trust the cryptic hints, the final ‘Last Call’ special edition vehicle will be utterly crazy, mega-bonkers, and completely insane. Alas, that does not mean you cannot have a ‘regular’ Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat according to the same coordinates and wonder why on Earth anyone would need a Hennessey-built Chevy Camaro ZL1 ‘Exorcist’ when you can deliver everyone from evil with help from a ‘Hellsing’ Mopar!
This is, of course, an oblique reference to Professor Abraham Van Helsing, a character from Bram Stoker’s Dracula novel and a fictional superhero, among many other depictions. But, in this case, it is also a feisty Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that was modified almost beyond belief. And, just recently, we also noticed its existence thanks to a couple of aftermarket outlets and their social media efforts to stand out in any crowd.
Some might say that it is not necessarily the right one, but I am just going out on a limb trying to believe this tuned, customized, and personalized Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is so over the top that nobody will take it seriously, and maybe they should just embrace the jester within. So, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato know how to stir a pot of outrageousness with just a hint of their aftermarket goodies – aka the blue-sprinkled, big-lipped aftermarket wheels.
Chances are one might not have even noticed those are Forgi’s work given all the other stuff that is going on around the exterior and interior – from the incredible body painting to the Lambo-style doors and from the astonishing media pack residing in the trunk to the craziness going on under the hood! Well, at least we know the owner is taking good care of it as the photo shoot occurred while Dallas, Texas-based Branded Customs was doing “some minor touch-ups.” Now, if you do not like it, the outlet also has more ‘mundane’ stuff like a full white Mercedes-AMG G 63 that morphed into a Gloss Black wrap wonder tucked on 24-inch Forgiatos!
If we are to trust the cryptic hints, the final ‘Last Call’ special edition vehicle will be utterly crazy, mega-bonkers, and completely insane. Alas, that does not mean you cannot have a ‘regular’ Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat according to the same coordinates and wonder why on Earth anyone would need a Hennessey-built Chevy Camaro ZL1 ‘Exorcist’ when you can deliver everyone from evil with help from a ‘Hellsing’ Mopar!
This is, of course, an oblique reference to Professor Abraham Van Helsing, a character from Bram Stoker’s Dracula novel and a fictional superhero, among many other depictions. But, in this case, it is also a feisty Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that was modified almost beyond belief. And, just recently, we also noticed its existence thanks to a couple of aftermarket outlets and their social media efforts to stand out in any crowd.
Some might say that it is not necessarily the right one, but I am just going out on a limb trying to believe this tuned, customized, and personalized Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is so over the top that nobody will take it seriously, and maybe they should just embrace the jester within. So, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato know how to stir a pot of outrageousness with just a hint of their aftermarket goodies – aka the blue-sprinkled, big-lipped aftermarket wheels.
Chances are one might not have even noticed those are Forgi’s work given all the other stuff that is going on around the exterior and interior – from the incredible body painting to the Lambo-style doors and from the astonishing media pack residing in the trunk to the craziness going on under the hood! Well, at least we know the owner is taking good care of it as the photo shoot occurred while Dallas, Texas-based Branded Customs was doing “some minor touch-ups.” Now, if you do not like it, the outlet also has more ‘mundane’ stuff like a full white Mercedes-AMG G 63 that morphed into a Gloss Black wrap wonder tucked on 24-inch Forgiatos!