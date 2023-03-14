It's the Final Countdown for Dodge's Challenger and Charger, Here's How Much They Cost

Dodge is about to sound the death knell for the Challenger and Charger at the end of the year, but in the meantime, they have updated the pricing of the two models that will be quietly retired in December. Mind you, there are only minor revisions, as most variants soldier on with the same amount of Benjamins, and only a handful are slightly more expensive.
Discovered by Autoblog, the pricing is confirmed by Dodge’s official website, which reveals a starting price of $32,140 for the base version, the SXT, including the $1,595 destination charge, or $495 less than the previous model year. The R/T and the R/T Scat Pack Widebody are $300 less, as they start at $41,075 and $54,530 respectively. The GT ($35,535) and R/T Scat Pack ($48,535) cost the same, and the SRT Super Stock is $395 pricier, kicking off at $90,735.
Moving over to the four-door muscly car, the Charger, we see that the R/T and the Scat Pack have become $300 cheaper. These start at $44,075 and $50,435 respectively. At $37,035, the GT’s price has been boosted by $105. The lineup still starts with the SXT, which costs an identical $34,240. The same goes for the Scat Pack Widebody ($56,430). The two range-toppers of the series, the SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak, and the SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak are new for the 2023 model year, and they can be ordered from $82,430 and $91,030 respectively.
Curious about the horsepower figures? That would be an astonishing 797 bhp produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the two Jailbreak models. The Scat Pack and Scat Pack Widebody are offered with a 485 6.4-liter V8, and the R/T with a 370 hp 5.7-liter V8. Choosing the GT means having to live with a 300 hp 3.6-liter V6, and the most affordable version of the Charger, the SXT, uses a 3.6L V6 too, albeit with 292 hp.
Its two-door counterpart, the Challenger, is punchier in the top form, namely the SRT Super Stock, whose 6.2-liter supercharged V8 pushes out 807 hp. The SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak and the SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak enjoy 797 hp, and the SRT Hellcat Jailbreak and the SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak 717 hp. Moving to the lower end of the lineup, we find the 485 6.4-liter V8 R/T Scat Pack and R/T Scat Pack Widebody. The normal R/T has a 375 hp 5.7L V8, and the GT and SXT feature a 3.6L V6 rated at 303 hp.
Depending on the selected trim level, customers can further bump the price of both the Challenger and Charger by choosing several options. These vary from the personalization options inside and out, to leather upholstery. As we already told you, both will be dropped at the end of the year.
Moving over to the four-door muscly car, the Charger, we see that the R/T and the Scat Pack have become $300 cheaper. These start at $44,075 and $50,435 respectively. At $37,035, the GT’s price has been boosted by $105. The lineup still starts with the SXT, which costs an identical $34,240. The same goes for the Scat Pack Widebody ($56,430). The two range-toppers of the series, the SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak, and the SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak are new for the 2023 model year, and they can be ordered from $82,430 and $91,030 respectively.
Curious about the horsepower figures? That would be an astonishing 797 bhp produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the two Jailbreak models. The Scat Pack and Scat Pack Widebody are offered with a 485 6.4-liter V8, and the R/T with a 370 hp 5.7-liter V8. Choosing the GT means having to live with a 300 hp 3.6-liter V6, and the most affordable version of the Charger, the SXT, uses a 3.6L V6 too, albeit with 292 hp.
Its two-door counterpart, the Challenger, is punchier in the top form, namely the SRT Super Stock, whose 6.2-liter supercharged V8 pushes out 807 hp. The SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak and the SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak enjoy 797 hp, and the SRT Hellcat Jailbreak and the SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak 717 hp. Moving to the lower end of the lineup, we find the 485 6.4-liter V8 R/T Scat Pack and R/T Scat Pack Widebody. The normal R/T has a 375 hp 5.7L V8, and the GT and SXT feature a 3.6L V6 rated at 303 hp.
Depending on the selected trim level, customers can further bump the price of both the Challenger and Charger by choosing several options. These vary from the personalization options inside and out, to leather upholstery. As we already told you, both will be dropped at the end of the year.