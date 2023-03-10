2023 Dodge Hellcat “Goblin” Top Speed Potentially Teased, Quarter-Mile ET Is Insane

Remember the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon? Once hailed as the most hardcore street/strip machine out there, it will be soon eclipsed by the so-called Goblin.
The ultimate muscle car entitled to wear a license plate is referred to as the Goblin due to Dodge’s teaser campaign that originally starred a red-eyed goblin. The Stellantis-owned marque then switched to yellow eyes, and in the latest video teaser, said goblin appears to have been styled after the 16th president of the U.S. of A.
Dodge used 215 miles per hour (346 kilometers per hour) in the video’s title, potentially referring to the Goblin’s top speed. By comparison, the Demon is limited to 168 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour) due to its drag radials. When equipped with high-speed tires for the street, the Demon exceeds 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour), as proven time and time again.
The video attached below further includes a device that measures wind speed and direction. The anemometer’s display reads 105 @ (3.02 x 2.89) = in the first part of the clip, after which 1,582 shows up on the screen. 105 probably refers to the octane rating, most likely from E85. There’s also the possibility of ethanol-free race gas, but the rumor mill keeps insisting on E85 blend.
3.02 multiplied by 2.98 equals 8.996 what? In my humble opinion, seconds. The Demon runs 9.65 at 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour) when equipped with the front runner wheels included in the Demon Crate. As for the mystery 1,582, bear in mind that the Demon’s CFM rating is 1,150 cubic feet per minute.
We can further guesstimate that Dodge runs a 105-millimeter throttle body as opposed to 92 millimeters for the Demon. The 2.8-liter supercharger of the Demon may also be yanked out in favor of the 3.0-liter system of the 426-ci Hellephant crate engine. Considering that the Hellephant puts out 1,000 horsepower, the slightly smaller Hellcat engine would be upgraded to approximately 900 horsepower with this blower alone.
Whatever may be hiding under the hood, you can bet your sweet bippy that it’s cranking out more the 900 horsepower. 909 would be interesting because the Hellcat launched for the 2015 model year with 707 force-fed ponies. Even more interesting would be 1,001 horsepower, a proper sendoff for the LX-based Challenger that’s going the way of the dodo after 2023.
1,001 horsepower is a big deal for a pushrod V8, let alone a 6.2-liter engine with a blower as opposed to 8.0 liters and four turbochargers for the Bugatti Veyron. Also worthy of note, the Veyron launched with 1,001 metric ponies, which convert to 987 mechanical horsepower.
The Goblin or whatever Dodge may call its ultimate muscle car will go live on March 20th at The Strip in Las Vegas during the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event. It’s the seventh and final member of the so-called Last Call family of Challenger and Charger muscle cars, and chances are that it’s limited production as well.
Dodge used 215 miles per hour (346 kilometers per hour) in the video’s title, potentially referring to the Goblin’s top speed. By comparison, the Demon is limited to 168 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour) due to its drag radials. When equipped with high-speed tires for the street, the Demon exceeds 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour), as proven time and time again.
The video attached below further includes a device that measures wind speed and direction. The anemometer’s display reads 105 @ (3.02 x 2.89) = in the first part of the clip, after which 1,582 shows up on the screen. 105 probably refers to the octane rating, most likely from E85. There’s also the possibility of ethanol-free race gas, but the rumor mill keeps insisting on E85 blend.
3.02 multiplied by 2.98 equals 8.996 what? In my humble opinion, seconds. The Demon runs 9.65 at 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour) when equipped with the front runner wheels included in the Demon Crate. As for the mystery 1,582, bear in mind that the Demon’s CFM rating is 1,150 cubic feet per minute.
We can further guesstimate that Dodge runs a 105-millimeter throttle body as opposed to 92 millimeters for the Demon. The 2.8-liter supercharger of the Demon may also be yanked out in favor of the 3.0-liter system of the 426-ci Hellephant crate engine. Considering that the Hellephant puts out 1,000 horsepower, the slightly smaller Hellcat engine would be upgraded to approximately 900 horsepower with this blower alone.
Whatever may be hiding under the hood, you can bet your sweet bippy that it’s cranking out more the 900 horsepower. 909 would be interesting because the Hellcat launched for the 2015 model year with 707 force-fed ponies. Even more interesting would be 1,001 horsepower, a proper sendoff for the LX-based Challenger that’s going the way of the dodo after 2023.
1,001 horsepower is a big deal for a pushrod V8, let alone a 6.2-liter engine with a blower as opposed to 8.0 liters and four turbochargers for the Bugatti Veyron. Also worthy of note, the Veyron launched with 1,001 metric ponies, which convert to 987 mechanical horsepower.
The Goblin or whatever Dodge may call its ultimate muscle car will go live on March 20th at The Strip in Las Vegas during the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event. It’s the seventh and final member of the so-called Last Call family of Challenger and Charger muscle cars, and chances are that it’s limited production as well.