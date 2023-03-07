World's Rarest 1965 Dodge Polara Is a Former FBI Sedan in Need of TLC

Whether small or large, junkyards are usually populated by mundane cars that no one wants to save unless they need parts. But from time to time scrapyards include hidden gems that are either rare or downright unique. The 1965 Dodge Polara you see here is one of those cars.
Discovered by junkyard and classic car enthusiast "Auto Archaeology," this Polara is spending its retirement years on a farm field somewhere near St. Louis, Missouri. It's part of a small collection of derelict Mopars that also includes a few Dodge and Plymouth models from the golden era, including Darts, Road Runners, and even a 1966 Charger.
Granted, the Polara might not be as iconic as the latter or other Dodge nameplates like the Coronet, but this one's a bit special. Because it's a one-of-a-kind four-door sedan fitted with a big-block V8 engine and a four-speed manual gearbox. Granted, the drivetrain combo alone is not unique, especially since Dodge offered three big-block mills in 1965, but our host says this four-door has been documented as a special-order FBI car.
Unfortunately, we don't get specific details as to what exactly makes it unique beyond the drivetrain and its link to the Bureau, but I'm pretty sure the claim is legit because it wouldn't be the only special Mopar made for the FBI. Two of the five Dodge HEMI Coronet sedans that Dodge made in 1966, for instance, were also ordered by the governmental agency.
But what exactly is this Polara hiding under the hood? Well, 1965 was the first year for the third-generation Polara and the full-size was available with four different V8 powerplants. Since it's a big-block car, we can rule out the entry-level 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) unit. This leaves us with the 383-, the 413-, and the 426-cubic-inch (6.3-, 6.8-, and 7.0-liter) V8s. Since the FBI usually ordered the most powerful engine available, it's safe to assume that this Polara left the assembly line with the 426 unit.
But make no mistake, it's not the iconic HEMI. The latter wasn't available in production cars until the 1966 model year, so the 426 in the Polara is a more mundane RB-block version of the Street Wedge variety. While not as potent as the HEMI or the Max Wedge version of the same displacement, this 426 V8 was plenty powerful at 365 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque.
That was enough to push the big Polara from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than eight seconds, which is probably why it was favored by the FBI. At least until Dodge agreed to build them a pair of HEMI-powered Coronets a year later.
Unfortunately, this special sedan was retired from public roads many years ago, so it needs a lot of TLC to run again. While it's quite dusty and the interior has seen better days, the four-door is still in one piece and appears to be complete apart from some missing trim elements. On the flip side, we don't know if the original engine is still under the hood. Either way, it's definitely worth saving and parading as a unique showpiece.
By the way, if you don't know how to tell the 1965 Polara apart from Dodge's other full-size, the Monaco, the former is missing the chrome trim that runs along the top sides of the front fenders. The Polara also has an upright hood ornament (missing on this car), whereas the Monaco sports a much smaller badge on the nose.
Check out this cool and unique Polara in the video below. The sedan pops up at the 0:20-minute mark. But if you're a Mopar guy, you might as well check out the entire footage for Dart, Road Runner, Satellite, and Charger goodness. You'll also see a Li'l Red Express on the go.
