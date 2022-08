1964 Dodge Polara Four-Door Is a Max Wedge Wannabe, Flexes Big Muscle

But that's not to say the nameplate didn't spawn high-performance versions. From 1962 to 1964, when it was sold as a midsize, the Polara got the infamous Max Wedge , the V8 that terrorized U.S. drag strips long before the HEMI did.Introduced for the 1962 model year as a high-performance version of the RB, the Max Wedge debuted as a 413-cubic-inch (6.8-liter) V8 good for up to 420 horsepower. Mopar increased displacement to 426 cubic inches for 1963, when power also rose to 425 horsepower with 13.5:1 compression.Chrysler dropped the mill in various Dodge and Plymouth models. The former were known as Ramchargers, while the latter were called Super Stocks . And as you might have already guessed, they were factory-built dragsters that were also road legal. The Dodge Polara was also included in this program.But like all Max Wedge Mopars, these drag-prepped Polaras are as rare as they get and they fetch big bucks when they show up on the auction block (which doesn't happen very often). As a result, there are quite a few replicas out there. This 1964 version is perhaps the wildest ever made. For two reasons.For starters, it's a four-door sedan , a body style that never got a Max Wedge mill from the factory. Second, while it may look like a stock 426 on the outside, this Max Wedge was stroked to 505 cubic inches (8.3 liters). And it was dynoed to a whopping 567 horsepower!All that extra oomph comes with a long list of beefed-up internals, including a hydraulic cam, high-output alternator, Indy 440-E21 heads, a Wedge TTi exhaust with electric dumps, and a Be Cool cooling system.On top of that, the Polara was fully restored inside and out and refinished in a gorgeous turquoise hue. And of course, it looks completely stock on the outside, like a full-blown Max Wedge sleeper. The seller claims he poured more than $30,000 into the drivetrain and the restoration, and it shows.If you fancy what may just be the only four-door Max Wedge out there, eBay's "showdownmotorsinc" is offering it for $34,900. Yes, it's not an original Max Wedge, but it sounds like a bargain to me given the Concours-ready look and the massively powerful mill. Would you crash a quarter-mile muscle car party in this four-door?