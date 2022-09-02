1964 Dodge Polara Looks Like a Yard Find Ready for Another Fight

The Polara wasn’t by any means as popular as other Dodge classic models, such as the Charger or the Challenger, but it still managed to build a solid customer base during the ‘60s.
Launched in 1960 and produced until 1973, Dodge Polara received a major redesign in 1962 when the second generation officially got to see the daylight.
With a smaller and lighter body, the Polara fully embraced the Chrysler B-body platform. Legend has it that Chrysler’s big honchos heard a rumor that Chevrolet was focusing more on smaller cars, so the Dodge brand, including the Polara, was pushed in the same direction.
Chevrolet, however, was only interested in smaller vehicles as part of the Chevelle development, so Dodge Polara coming with shrunk dimensions proved to be a rather unusual approach that took everyone by surprise.
Dodge Polara, however, received further polishing in the next few years, so in 1964, for instance, it introduced new styling improvements for the front end and the taillights.
This Polara right here is a good opportunity to check out all these changes, especially as it looks to retain most of the original parts. However, there’s no guarantee this is an all-original example, and given it’s likely a yard find that’s been sitting for a very long time, an in-person inspection is strongly recommended.
Powered by a 318 (5.2-liter) V8 that still starts and runs with a bottle of gas, the Polara obviously exhibits some rust damage, including on the floors – this is another sign the car has been sitting for a very long time, possibly in someone’s yard.
Restoring this Polara isn’t going to be an easy job, but on the other hand, such a classic would make for an excellent collectible in a perfect 10 condition. The bidding published by seller moparmaniacs starts at $2,000, and given no reserve has been configured, the top offer will secure the car.
With a smaller and lighter body, the Polara fully embraced the Chrysler B-body platform. Legend has it that Chrysler’s big honchos heard a rumor that Chevrolet was focusing more on smaller cars, so the Dodge brand, including the Polara, was pushed in the same direction.
Chevrolet, however, was only interested in smaller vehicles as part of the Chevelle development, so Dodge Polara coming with shrunk dimensions proved to be a rather unusual approach that took everyone by surprise.
Dodge Polara, however, received further polishing in the next few years, so in 1964, for instance, it introduced new styling improvements for the front end and the taillights.
This Polara right here is a good opportunity to check out all these changes, especially as it looks to retain most of the original parts. However, there’s no guarantee this is an all-original example, and given it’s likely a yard find that’s been sitting for a very long time, an in-person inspection is strongly recommended.
Powered by a 318 (5.2-liter) V8 that still starts and runs with a bottle of gas, the Polara obviously exhibits some rust damage, including on the floors – this is another sign the car has been sitting for a very long time, possibly in someone’s yard.
Restoring this Polara isn’t going to be an easy job, but on the other hand, such a classic would make for an excellent collectible in a perfect 10 condition. The bidding published by seller moparmaniacs starts at $2,000, and given no reserve has been configured, the top offer will secure the car.