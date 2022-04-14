Extremely Rare 1970 Dodge Polara Convertible Hides Big-Block Muscle, Impressive Find

1970 marked the debut of several big changes for the Polara lineup, including the introduction of the Polara Custom, whose role was to replace the Polara 500.
But without a doubt, one of the most notable was the demise of the Polara convertible during this model year, with Dodge ending up producing only a little over 800 units with a removable top.
As a result, finding a 1970 Dodge Polara convertible today is much harder than you’d be tempted to believe, especially if you have pretty high expectations in terms of the overall condition.
And yet, someone on eBay says they have one of the rarest 1970 Polara examples still around, and what’s more, it comes in a fairly good shape that doesn’t make it a nightmare to restore.
First and foremost, the most important thing to know is this Polara convertible comes with a 440 (7.2-liter) big-block engine that still starts and runs. So if you thought a 1970 Polara convertible is a rare thing, the big-block unit under the hood makes it even rarer, with seller rt70rr69 claiming that only 79 such configurations got to see the daylight for this model year.
The condition of the car is at least as impressive. Sporting very little rust, this Polara doesn’t look like a nightmare to restore, especially in terms of required metalwork. Patches wouldn’t by any means be required, and the only spots of rust can be seen in the trunk and on the lower quarters.
This time, the cabin needs a full overhaul, though we have no idea if everything is still there or not, but we can clearly say that the car will need a ragtop since its original one is gone.
The bidding for this rare gem is currently underway, but the top bid (currently at $2,000) isn’t enough to unlock the reserve. If you want to see this Polara in person, just get a plane ticket for Peebles, Ohio.
As a result, finding a 1970 Dodge Polara convertible today is much harder than you’d be tempted to believe, especially if you have pretty high expectations in terms of the overall condition.
And yet, someone on eBay says they have one of the rarest 1970 Polara examples still around, and what’s more, it comes in a fairly good shape that doesn’t make it a nightmare to restore.
First and foremost, the most important thing to know is this Polara convertible comes with a 440 (7.2-liter) big-block engine that still starts and runs. So if you thought a 1970 Polara convertible is a rare thing, the big-block unit under the hood makes it even rarer, with seller rt70rr69 claiming that only 79 such configurations got to see the daylight for this model year.
The condition of the car is at least as impressive. Sporting very little rust, this Polara doesn’t look like a nightmare to restore, especially in terms of required metalwork. Patches wouldn’t by any means be required, and the only spots of rust can be seen in the trunk and on the lower quarters.
This time, the cabin needs a full overhaul, though we have no idea if everything is still there or not, but we can clearly say that the car will need a ragtop since its original one is gone.
The bidding for this rare gem is currently underway, but the top bid (currently at $2,000) isn’t enough to unlock the reserve. If you want to see this Polara in person, just get a plane ticket for Peebles, Ohio.