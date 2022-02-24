A 1969 Oddity, the Murena 429 GT Was Once Among the Fastest Wagons in the World

During the golden age of muscle cars, some American carmakers also offered a big-block V8 as an option on the wood-trimmed, family-oriented members of their lineups. This led to oddities like the Cobra Jet-powered Ford Country Squire or the 440-ci (7.2-liter) Dodge Polara wagon. Although faster with these muscle car-derived powerplants, these models were still mundane people movers.
In 1968, two enthusiasts named Jospeh Vos and Charles Schwendler took things even further with the outrageous idea of combining a wagon with a classy two-door grand tourer around a big block.
A year later, they founded Murena Motors in New York, aiming to turn this idea into reality. The duo managed to source brand-new 429-ci (7.0-liter) engines, three-speed automatic gearboxes, and other chassis components from the Ford Thunderbird, but they lacked the means to design and fabricate the body or assemble their wild wagon.
Italian coachbuilders, Reisner offered to design the bodywork and assemble the first units at Intermeccanica’s facility for an attractive price. Development moved at a rapid pace, and the first pre-production prototype was ready in time for the 1969 New York Motor Show.
With subtle lines, a pair of double headlights, and a slim, chrome bumper, the car dubbed Murena 429 GT gave off Italian grand tourer vibes when viewed from the front. However, from the side, it was clear that this wasn’t a typical European car. Measuring more than 16-feet (4.9 meters) in length and boasting a shooting brake-style rear end, it redefined what people called a wagon.
Like a thoroughbred sports car, the GT had two doors instead of four and featured a luxurious, full-leather interior with four individual seats, yet unlike a sports car, it offered ample cargo space.
This controversy aside, the muscle wagon was still interesting for some enthusiasts and Murena reportedly secured 35 orders shortly after the show concluded. The price for one was a whopping $14,950 ($114,527 today), money that, back then, could get you four Shelby GT500s or a brand-new Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona.
The first has survived to this day but throughout the years, it was repainted red and got several modifications. It was auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in 2020, fetching $41,250.
The product of a bold idea that was ahead of its time, the Murena 429 GT was a unique combination between a conventional wagon, a luxurious Italian grand tourer, and an American muscle car. Even if it never lived up to the expectations of its creators, it’s still an intriguing vehicle, more than five decades after it took to the streets.
