1973 Dodge Polara Is a Former Nevada Highway Patrol Car Sitting for 45 Years

The Polara may not be as popular as other Dodge models in the ‘70s, but historically speaking, it was actually even more important overall during the decade.
For example, the Polara served as Nevada’s highway patrol car for several years, something that wasn’t necessarily surprising given the big-block engines that could be ordered.
Just check out this 1973 example that previously served as a Nevada highway patrol car as well. Fitted with a 440 4-barrel, this Polara was more than capable of chasing speedsters on the highway, and it remained in service until late 1977.
Bought new by the State of Nevada Purchasing Department from Reno Dodge, the Polara was driven by patrol officers for 80,000 miles (nearly 129,000 km) before being retired and sold to someone in Silver Springs.
The engine under the hood is the same 440 that was fitted from the factory, but at this point, it’s not known if it’s running or not.
At first glance, however, this Polara looks like a very solid restoration candidate, not only in terms of engine power but also as far as the metal is concerned. There’s indeed occasional rust here and there, but on the other hand, no massive damage has been produced so far.
eBay seller mattmcl4065 claims no patches are required, so overall, the car is in pretty good shape.
Most of the parts are still there, and some aftermarkets components also go with the car to help with a potential restoration process. Original documentation, including the owner’s manual and various other papers, is also available.
Without a doubt, such a Polara isn’t necessarily easy to find, especially considering its history. This is probably the main reason why the car has already received 24 bids in just a few hours spent online.
Best of all, the car is being sold without a reserve, so the top bidder will certainly take it home.
