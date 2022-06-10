A 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Stored in a Garage for 38 Years Is Coming Back

The Chevelle wasn’t necessarily Chevrolet’s number one car back in 1965, but at that point, it was already making the first steps towards becoming a GM superstar only a few years later.
Fighting with the Impala to get people’s attention, the Chevelle eventually became a muscle icon, obviously thanks to the SS model that won so many hearts, not only in the States but elsewhere as well.
This 2-door coupe is the living proof that the 1965 Chevelle was a handsome car, even if the year was totally dominated by the Impala. Coming in a pretty solid condition, this Chevelle is already halfway through a restoration after spending no more, no less than 38 years in a garage.
That’s right, this Chevelle was originally parked in 1984, and thanks to an ambitious owner, it’s now coming back to what could end up becoming a head-turning condition.
Mechanically, there’s little to complain about this Chevelle, as the original 283 (4.7-liter) has already been gone through many years ago before the car ended up in storage. There still are lots of minor things to fix, but the mechanical overhaul has recently been completed, with lots of new components, including a new Edelbrock carburetor, plug wires, spark plugs, gas tank, and so on.
Aesthetically speaking, this Chevelle will need a full repaint, with some rust also spotted below the taillights. The trunk also exhibits some rust holes, but these more or less make sense given the car has been sitting for so long.
As far as the price is concerned, it’s important to keep in mind this Chevelle is currently a work in progress with lots of mechanical improvements already done. The owner says on Craigslist they are willing to let the car go for $11,500, so it remains to be seen if anyone is willing to spend that much on a ’65 Chevelle.
