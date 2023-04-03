Dual-Tone Rolls-Royce Cullinan on ‘SlantLip’ Forgiatos Looks Like Land Yacht Perfection

Not long now, and the customized plus personalized world of the aftermarket realm is going to be on fire. Until then, we need to give the Rolls-Royce Cullinan king his fairing – even if it’s slant-lipped.
The Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga Speed, Lambo Urus S and Performante, all want a piece of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan throne if you are to trust the aftermarket kingdom. And these are just the knights of the round table that are closest to the ultra-luxury super-SUV stratosphere – we are not even going to dip into the luxury SUV category because that would invite mayhem.
And still, the waters will be ruffled, and the rocks will be shattered, soon, as the coach-door 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue will attack the traditional establishment to claim it is the hero and the fairy, all in one. Even better – or worse, depending on your POV – there will be a dark warmonger dubbed BMW XM Label Red, which has a plug-in hybrid stable of 738 ponies and also wants the crown for itself. But before deliveries kick-off and the first examples hit the social media reels of aftermarket outlets, the Rolls behemoth is still safe in its chambers.
Speaking of the Cullinan, it seems there is never a shortage of customization and personalization ideas to help the elephant (in the china shop) of an SUV to stand out in any crowd. Even the ones who only have eyes for the so-called American land yachts. Well, here’s a new take on these matters, with British DNA. Luckily, it’s an expatriate that dwells somewhere inside the vaults of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato. They sure know how to stir a pot of outrageousness with just a hint of their aftermarket greatness, which is – on this occasion – their latest idea of a crazy forged aftermarket wheel.
This Cullinan, by the way, is dressed in subtle dual tones of white and gray to mix and match with the abundance of chrome – so we reckon it’s no 591-horsepower Black Badge but rather the ‘regular’ 563-hp V12 model. Inside, the land yacht parallels are drawn heavily from the monotone blue-like-the-open-sea atmosphere. Whereas, on the outside, there is one last detail that could make the traditional Rolls-Royce fans start running amok crying their outrage.
That would be the aftermarket wheel equipment – which is of the novel Forgiato Designs Trimestre ‘SlantLip’ variety. These cool concave pieces are only available with a direct request for a quotation, but we do know they only come in 24- or 26-inch sizes, so they properly fit just about any behemoth SUV, including the popular Range Rover, among others. Oh, but they do look best when the water reflects upon them, right?
