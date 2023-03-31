Anyone Need a Trio of Outstanding Rolls Cullinans Tucked Low on Ritzy Wheels?

Quick, come over here a little closer and let me be the first to let everyone in on a little secret. It is not going to be long, but the (aftermarket realm) kingdom of the Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan might soon crumble to dust and wither away.
Or, at least, these are the secret dreams of the 644-hp plug-in hybrid BMW XM full-size luxury crossover SUV when thinking about how to deal with the devil’s number (666) behind the upgraded Lamborghini Urus S and Urus Performante. Actually, those are ‘ps’ (aka ‘pferdestarke’ or metric horsepower), so the correct mechanical horsepower measurement is 657 ponies, but that is still more than what the Bavarian has under the hood.
Additionally, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan need not fear the BMW XM cousin but, rather, only its 738-hp Label Red iteration along with the new coach door foe dubbed Ferrari Purosangue, which also has a V12 tucked under the hood. Oh, well, only time will tell if the 715-hp Italian thoroughbred will become the new king and/or queen of the aftermarket establishment. All we know is that many have tried, and most of them have failed to achieve the same level of hype.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a trio of properly customized and personalized Cullinan examples, taken from all over the world, to satisfy the cravings of social media enthusiasts. And it is all thanks to the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato (or, rather, their Japan-dwelling counterparts), along with Anaheim-based AL13 Wheels Design + Technik that we have us covered with this trio of ultra-ritzy SUVs.
First, let us get the overseas unit out of the equation, as Forgiato Japan’s all-black Rolls looks way too conspicuous when dwelling around blossomed trees with its Black Badge atmosphere. Probably rocking the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 with no less than 591 horsepower under the hood, this Cullinan would also be decidedly appropriate among Hi-risers, frankly, given the lowered stance on top of Forgiato’s brand-new slant-lipped 24-inch Trimestre aftermarket forged wheels!
Secondly and thirdly, AL13 has a couple of examples coming from aftermarket outlets located in America but is equally ready to stand out in any crowd – both the right and wrong ones. As such, depending on your POV, one might fall in love or prepare to start running amok crying outrage at the sight of these two ultra-luxury super-SUVs.
By the way, one is dressed in Satin Silver with several contrasting-black elements, including the 24-inch three-piece R100 wheels finished in Gloss Black with ‘RR’ floating caps, and also has blue guts inside! The other one, meanwhile, has a British Racing Green atmosphere (Dark Emerald R94 Green, actually) and is lowered on 24-inch duoblock C00-R Aerodiscs that feature a contrasting Gloss Black and Gold hardware ethos. Also, do notice the dual-tone interior and, most of all, the abundance of 24-karat gold-plated accents!
Additionally, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan need not fear the BMW XM cousin but, rather, only its 738-hp Label Red iteration along with the new coach door foe dubbed Ferrari Purosangue, which also has a V12 tucked under the hood. Oh, well, only time will tell if the 715-hp Italian thoroughbred will become the new king and/or queen of the aftermarket establishment. All we know is that many have tried, and most of them have failed to achieve the same level of hype.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a trio of properly customized and personalized Cullinan examples, taken from all over the world, to satisfy the cravings of social media enthusiasts. And it is all thanks to the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato (or, rather, their Japan-dwelling counterparts), along with Anaheim-based AL13 Wheels Design + Technik that we have us covered with this trio of ultra-ritzy SUVs.
First, let us get the overseas unit out of the equation, as Forgiato Japan’s all-black Rolls looks way too conspicuous when dwelling around blossomed trees with its Black Badge atmosphere. Probably rocking the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 with no less than 591 horsepower under the hood, this Cullinan would also be decidedly appropriate among Hi-risers, frankly, given the lowered stance on top of Forgiato’s brand-new slant-lipped 24-inch Trimestre aftermarket forged wheels!
Secondly and thirdly, AL13 has a couple of examples coming from aftermarket outlets located in America but is equally ready to stand out in any crowd – both the right and wrong ones. As such, depending on your POV, one might fall in love or prepare to start running amok crying outrage at the sight of these two ultra-luxury super-SUVs.
By the way, one is dressed in Satin Silver with several contrasting-black elements, including the 24-inch three-piece R100 wheels finished in Gloss Black with ‘RR’ floating caps, and also has blue guts inside! The other one, meanwhile, has a British Racing Green atmosphere (Dark Emerald R94 Green, actually) and is lowered on 24-inch duoblock C00-R Aerodiscs that feature a contrasting Gloss Black and Gold hardware ethos. Also, do notice the dual-tone interior and, most of all, the abundance of 24-karat gold-plated accents!