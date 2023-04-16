This Colorful Tiny House Features an Efficient Floor Plan That Defies Space Limitations

Tiny living is an increasingly popular lifestyle choice for those who want to minimize their carbon footprint, reduce their living expenses, and overall simplify their lives. People from all walks of life are willing to give this way of living a chance, and many are surprised by the joy it brings them.
Speaking of Joy, this is exactly the name of the tiny house we are about to explore in what follows. Joy is a cozy and functional home on wheels that might be small but offers enough living space to accommodate you and your family. It was built by a European company named Pura Vida Huts and is a true head-turner.
We should mention from the very beginning that Pura Vida Huts only deliver their tiny homes in Europe, and their models are not ready for off-grid living. However, this does not mean you can’t tweak the design a bit to achieve off-grid capability. If you are willing to spend some extra bucks, that is. You can install a solar power system for electricity, a rainwater harvesting system for your water needs, a wood or pellet stove for heating, and a composting toilet and gray water system for waste management.
Joy is an eye-pleasing tiny house that can be used either as a mobile home on a trailer or as a static living space in a fixed location. Its base, roof, and walls are made of spruce wood with TEGO plywood sheet, aluminum sheet, and rockwool insulation, which makes it suitable for year-round living. It is all hand-built by skilled artisans, and its colorful, vivid appearance will brighten your days.
Moreover, the home comes equipped with electric underfloor heating with a thermostat, as well as Webasto heating solution as a backup, and lots of storage space.
Besides being colorful and vibrant, with a purple door and windows with green frames, the small dwelling also features a unique shape. It seems the company has a knack for curves, as many of their designs avoid straight lines in favor of curved walls and a wavy roof. This peculiar shape is obtained by using curved laminated wood beans. The exterior is clad in Larch wood, mounted horizontally. Larch wood is a slow-growth, high-density type of wood that is resistant to knocks, scrapes, and scratches.
Considering it measures just 20 feet (6 meters) in length and 7.6 feet (2.3 meters) in width, offering a total surface area of 150 square feet (14 square meters), you will be surprised by how roomy and comfortable it feels once you step inside. That’s thanks to the clever and efficient floor plan that maximizes the use of space.
The Joy home has a wagon-type layout where you go from room to room, with a bathroom separating the open-space living area and kitchen from the main floor bedroom. The house comprises everything a family needs to live comfortably. The living area is equipped with a sofa bed that will comfortably sleep two people, while the bedroom can house a queen-size bed. This makes Joy a perfect choice for a close-knit family of four who want to adopt a more minimalist lifestyle.
For the interior, the builders used plywood panels. Some of these panels were painted in white, others in bright blue, and others kept their natural wood color. The vivid color spots inside this house make it look modern, while the wood panels and exposed beams add a tinge of rustic feel to the mix.
When you first enter the house, you get into the small yet fully functional kitchen, which includes spacious cabinets, a refrigerator, a two-burner stove, a sink, and some open corner shelves. It’s not much, but it’s enough to prepare your family’s favorite dishes.
The adjacent living room also features a fold-down table that can be used both as a dining area and as an office space with a mountain view. Large windows allow for spectacular views of the surroundings and allow inhabitants to enjoy a deeper connection to nature.
From the kitchen, you get into the bathroom, which is separated by a sliding white door. Though quite small, it includes a bathtub with showerhead, a toilet, a sink with a small vanity, and even a wall-mounted medicine cabinet.
The bedroom is the final room in this house and fits a super comfortable queen-size memory foam mattress that is placed on a pretty high base that brings it level with two large windows, allowing you to watch the sunrise in the morning from the comfort of your bed. Under the bed, there is plenty of storage space for clothes and other belongings.
Living in this charming tiny house will indeed bring you joy, the joy of exploring the world at your own pace and enjoying the little things in life.
Pura Vida Huts do not mention the price for such a tiny house on their website, but if the design caught your eye, you could drop them a message. They are open to suggestions, and you can request any modifications you see fit to the standard model. The photos in the gallery are proof that they can adapt the design to your needs.