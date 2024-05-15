1970 Ford Torino Cobra Has Had One Owner in 54 Years; the 429 CJ V8 Shakes Cool Feature

27 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile

Ford dealt a heavy blow in 1969 when it won the NASCAR title with the help of its formidable fastback Torino racer, the Talladega. The publicity momentum gained on the track was enough to earn the Torino the Car of the Year award in 1970. To rise to the honor of the speedway hero, the street version of the hottest Torino (the Cobra) packed a 429 Cobra Jet Hemi-seeking missile that could put any Chevy in the rearview mirror.