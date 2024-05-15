Ride1Up Takes Their Existing Monster and Makes It Even Better, Faster, Stronger: The DRT

Over the past few years, the e-bike industry has really taken off. As a result, we're seeing wilder and wilder machines that blur the line between what a bicycle used to be and what could be considered a downright moped or light dirt bike.
Honestly, Ride1Up's Revv 1 DRT is only considered an e-bike because it has pedals and a gear cassette. Otherwise, this manufacturer's latest spin on one of their classics can even replace some electric mopeds and light dirt bikes. Even Ride1Up considers its latest iteration a "moped-style e-bike."
So, what are we in for? Well, for starters, the DRT is nothing more than a variation of Ride1Up's exiting Revv 1 lineup, a class of e-bikes that was already praised for its off-road prowess, but somehow, this crew took things even further.
Now, the DRT is currently in its pre-launch stages, so now's the time to catch the best price, $2,500 (€2,300 at current exchange rates). I know; it's a bit over what the average Joe is willing to pay for something like this, but there are clear reasons for this.
At its base, the DRT begins with an alloy frame, just like the other Revv 1s, but as I mentioned, the difference is spotted in the suspension system first. At the front, a no-name double-crown fork with 150 mm (6 in) of travel, preload, and lockout is in place. While that may sound very downhill-worthy, bikes like these aren't made to catch massive airtime or take hairpin turns; they're heavier and bulkier. The rear suspension brings 76 mm (3 in) of travel and is a DNM RCP-2S Shock with rebound and compression adjustment and preload, too. Not bad.
Further up the DRT, we arrive at the all-important electronics. Kicking things off for this section is nothing more than a beefy 1,000 W Bafang motor mounted to the rear hub. It's operating under 52 V, so it's definitely coming in with a kick, enough to categorize the DRT as a Class 3 e-bike, ready with throttle and everything. Typically, it'll be running under a Class 2 rating, but once on private property, let it loose on the world. It also boasts an impressive 95 Nm (70 lb-ft) of torque, so you know what to do: wear a dang helmet!
As for the power behind such a power-hungry unit, we can see it sitting right in front of the rider. It's that elongated box-like component, and overall, 20 Ah of juice is in place. According to the manufacturer's website, it's enough for a peak range of 60 miles (97 km), which is insane. Sure, that's going to be at the lowest speed setting and on an empty stomach, but it'll still be enough for one to two days of riding around town, depending on your tasks. I'm still trying to figure out what that other box-like component sitting about the BB (Bottom Bracket) may be.
There's just one tip I have for future owners of the DRT: be sure to consider the sort of terrain through which you ride most often and throw on the appropriate tires. Not only will you feel a difference in range and the ability to get up to speed as fast as possible, but you'll also place minimal strain on electrical components, ensuring that you can ride the DRT day after day for years to come; you may need to dish out some extra cash on an extra set of rubbers in case you change terrains often.
The ultimate question is where does the DRT belong, or where does it place itself amongst the myriad of other e-bikes on the market? Well, as we can see, it's designed to go beyond the confines of city limits but is perfectly adapted to the urban jungle, too, not only with looks but also with the features needed to help smoothen out bumps and cracked asphalt. Seems like a sort of do-it-all kind of e-bike, and that may just be worth the $2,500.
So, what are we in for? Well, for starters, the DRT is nothing more than a variation of Ride1Up's exiting Revv 1 lineup, a class of e-bikes that was already praised for its off-road prowess, but somehow, this crew took things even further.
How did they do this? For starters, they messed around with the suspension, then the tires and wheels, and even changed the geometry to better suit the off-road riding position. Fenders were added for keeping things clean and undamaged, but a few other features were thrown in as well, so get those checkbooks ready, as this one might be the right blend of capability for price.
Now, the DRT is currently in its pre-launch stages, so now's the time to catch the best price, $2,500 (€2,300 at current exchange rates). I know; it's a bit over what the average Joe is willing to pay for something like this, but there are clear reasons for this.
At its base, the DRT begins with an alloy frame, just like the other Revv 1s, but as I mentioned, the difference is spotted in the suspension system first. At the front, a no-name double-crown fork with 150 mm (6 in) of travel, preload, and lockout is in place. While that may sound very downhill-worthy, bikes like these aren't made to catch massive airtime or take hairpin turns; they're heavier and bulkier. The rear suspension brings 76 mm (3 in) of travel and is a DNM RCP-2S Shock with rebound and compression adjustment and preload, too. Not bad.
Next, let's take a look at that geometry. Once again, the DRT is going to come in mostly with that scrambler look that the Revv 1 lineup is known for, but with the saddle placing the rider a bit more center than the previous versions.
Further up the DRT, we arrive at the all-important electronics. Kicking things off for this section is nothing more than a beefy 1,000 W Bafang motor mounted to the rear hub. It's operating under 52 V, so it's definitely coming in with a kick, enough to categorize the DRT as a Class 3 e-bike, ready with throttle and everything. Typically, it'll be running under a Class 2 rating, but once on private property, let it loose on the world. It also boasts an impressive 95 Nm (70 lb-ft) of torque, so you know what to do: wear a dang helmet!
As for the power behind such a power-hungry unit, we can see it sitting right in front of the rider. It's that elongated box-like component, and overall, 20 Ah of juice is in place. According to the manufacturer's website, it's enough for a peak range of 60 miles (97 km), which is insane. Sure, that's going to be at the lowest speed setting and on an empty stomach, but it'll still be enough for one to two days of riding around town, depending on your tasks. I'm still trying to figure out what that other box-like component sitting about the BB (Bottom Bracket) may be.
A couple of other differences from the other Revv 1 models that accompany the DRT are those off-road-worthy and knobby tires and those Molle panels all over the frame. The latter is sure to come in handy if you're looking to carry goodies around town. Throw on a cargo rack or some bungee straps, and you're off. Oh, and to help you manage all that speed and inertia from a 91 lb (41 kg) bike, 4-piston hydraulic brakes clamp down on 203 mm (8 in) rotors and are also equipped with motor cut-off. All the right stuff, if you ask me.
There's just one tip I have for future owners of the DRT: be sure to consider the sort of terrain through which you ride most often and throw on the appropriate tires. Not only will you feel a difference in range and the ability to get up to speed as fast as possible, but you'll also place minimal strain on electrical components, ensuring that you can ride the DRT day after day for years to come; you may need to dish out some extra cash on an extra set of rubbers in case you change terrains often.
The ultimate question is where does the DRT belong, or where does it place itself amongst the myriad of other e-bikes on the market? Well, as we can see, it's designed to go beyond the confines of city limits but is perfectly adapted to the urban jungle, too, not only with looks but also with the features needed to help smoothen out bumps and cracked asphalt. Seems like a sort of do-it-all kind of e-bike, and that may just be worth the $2,500.