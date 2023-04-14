This Tiny Home Has a Whimsical Interior With Lots of Homey Features and Two Lofts

Many people choose tiny living to be able to own a place to call home without having to pay a fortune for it. This lifestyle has become even more popular in recent years. And it is not only because the prices are going through the roof but also because those tiny homes communities allow people to be closer to each other.
Chelsea lives in a beautiful little home called The Irish Gypsy. Choosing the perfect tiny house could not have been easier for her. She found it online, drove there to see it, and bought it. You would not believe it is that easy to own personal space. But with these types of dwellings, the only thing someone has to do is want it.
She bought a tiny unfinished home and designed the interior herself. The house was placed in a parking lot next to her family. A large garden with many fruits, nuts, and chickens surrounds it. Chelsea has lived in this house for two years and a half. But right now, it is rented to someone else while she travels the world.
One of the main reasons she bought this house was its price. She paid $33,200 for it and is renting it for $850. It was an excellent idea for her to own a home but still be free to travel anywhere.
The exterior was made of cedar wood with different shades of brown and many octagonal windows. She also added a front porch that her dad built himself. The wheels and trailer have been removed since the house does not need to be moved anywhere. Chelsea added Plywood skirting at the base without any insulation. This was done to protect both the tires and the pipes.
The kitchen is quite humble, but that does not make it less functional. The large countertop provides plenty of cooking space. Underneath it, we find a few cabinets with lots of storage. The upper cabinets were a clear no to save space and make the house look larger. Instead, a few shelves with hooks were placed on which cups and pots were added. The functionality of this kitchen is given by the small fridge, sink, oven, and stovetop.
On the other side of the kitchen, we find the bathroom. A door separates it from the rest of the house. It is a typical size for a tiny home, although it might look relatively small to many people. There is a regular toilet, a roomy shower cabin, a bathroom vanity, a mirror, and a cabinet for toiletries.
The living room was placed at the other end of the house. It has an open-space concept, making it look like much more space is available. The design of this area is truly magnificent, from the handmade pellet couches to the hanging chair placed next to a mirror. The sofas have a carved-in storage spot, which Chelsea says was quite hard to create. The couches can be pushed together to make a single-person bed. A foldable table was hidden underneath a wall rug. This table comes right between the couches, allowing people to have a snack or drink while chit-chatting.
But you forget everything about those annoying steps once you arrive in the bedroom. Although you cannot fully stand, it comes with a queen-size mattress. The design of this area is genuinely whimsical, which is mainly given by the fairy lights.
The tiny home was built by Vintage Cottages from Salem, Oregon. They offer tons of models with prices as little as $50,000. All of their models are under $57,000, which is just the right price for a mobile dwelling.
You can get one for an even smaller price by buying the shell, meaning you only get the finished exterior, not the interior. Depending on the model, this choice could save you between $10,000-$15,000. The homes and shells come with a triple-axle trailer and are paperwork ready.
She bought a tiny unfinished home and designed the interior herself. The house was placed in a parking lot next to her family. A large garden with many fruits, nuts, and chickens surrounds it. Chelsea has lived in this house for two years and a half. But right now, it is rented to someone else while she travels the world.
One of the main reasons she bought this house was its price. She paid $33,200 for it and is renting it for $850. It was an excellent idea for her to own a home but still be free to travel anywhere.
The exterior was made of cedar wood with different shades of brown and many octagonal windows. She also added a front porch that her dad built himself. The wheels and trailer have been removed since the house does not need to be moved anywhere. Chelsea added Plywood skirting at the base without any insulation. This was done to protect both the tires and the pipes.
Once you step inside, you are greeted by a simple but homey interior. The structure is just plain wood, from the walls and ceiling to the furniture. This is nicely complemented by the many windows that are present and offer lots of natural light. The house is quite wide and tall, so it fits even a loft bedroom. It truly gives the idea of a cabin house in the mountains.
The kitchen is quite humble, but that does not make it less functional. The large countertop provides plenty of cooking space. Underneath it, we find a few cabinets with lots of storage. The upper cabinets were a clear no to save space and make the house look larger. Instead, a few shelves with hooks were placed on which cups and pots were added. The functionality of this kitchen is given by the small fridge, sink, oven, and stovetop.
On the other side of the kitchen, we find the bathroom. A door separates it from the rest of the house. It is a typical size for a tiny home, although it might look relatively small to many people. There is a regular toilet, a roomy shower cabin, a bathroom vanity, a mirror, and a cabinet for toiletries.
The living room was placed at the other end of the house. It has an open-space concept, making it look like much more space is available. The design of this area is truly magnificent, from the handmade pellet couches to the hanging chair placed next to a mirror. The sofas have a carved-in storage spot, which Chelsea says was quite hard to create. The couches can be pushed together to make a single-person bed. A foldable table was hidden underneath a wall rug. This table comes right between the couches, allowing people to have a snack or drink while chit-chatting.
This tiny home comes with two lofts. The one above the living room is smaller and is used as a storage area. The one above the kitchen and bathroom is her loft bedroom. To access the bedroom, Chelsea installed a staircase that is used as a closet space. She has lots of room inside the stairs for many clothes and shoes. The first step is a hope chest which is separated from the staircase. It might be hard for older people or children to access the loft since the steps are quite steep.
But you forget everything about those annoying steps once you arrive in the bedroom. Although you cannot fully stand, it comes with a queen-size mattress. The design of this area is genuinely whimsical, which is mainly given by the fairy lights.
The tiny home was built by Vintage Cottages from Salem, Oregon. They offer tons of models with prices as little as $50,000. All of their models are under $57,000, which is just the right price for a mobile dwelling.
You can get one for an even smaller price by buying the shell, meaning you only get the finished exterior, not the interior. Depending on the model, this choice could save you between $10,000-$15,000. The homes and shells come with a triple-axle trailer and are paperwork ready.