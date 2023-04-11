A Whimsical Living Room Makes This French Tiny Unique and Dreamy

Tiny house design has had a spectacular evolution in just a few years, going from basic features to remarkably ingenious layouts and lavish two-loft bedroom models. But before all that, stylish details were enough to make a difference and turn a seemingly-basic house on wheels into a beautiful home. The Essen’ciel is one of those memorable designs that have passed the test of time.
In many parts of the world, tiny living is still in its infancy. When it comes to France, you could not discuss this trend without mentioning Baluchon. This tiny house builder is more than eight years old – a remarkable achievement. Laetitia and Vincent, the founders, had each started building a tiny home for themselves back in 2014, in different parts of the country. One year later, they would meet and decide to join forces and turn their passion into a business, as it often happens in the world of tiny living.
The Baluchon builds are easily recognizable even without stepping inside. In contrast to the predominant Scandinavian style, they feature a combination of dark wood and vibrant colors for the exterior, which gives them a truly rustic charm.
The Essen’ciel was completed in 2017, and is still one of the most unique Baluchon designs. For a truly small dwelling (built on a trailer that’s just six-meter/19.6 feet-long) it’s surprisingly inviting and comfy, while a few stylish details add a fairytale-like touch that creates a magical atmosphere.
Most of the times, the customers of tiny house builders are downsizing from a conventional house, in the search of physical and financial freedom. In the case of Essen’ciel, the future owner was actually upgrading.
That’s because she had previously left the comfort of a traditional house to live full-time in a retro camper. With the Essen’ciel, she wanted a bit of both worlds – something that would be more comfortable than living in a camper, but with similar qualities in terms of mobility and minimalism.
The main reason behind the change was a desire to have friends and family closer. Indeed, one of the best things about tiny homes is that they can include generous living areas that are not just great for socializing, but also able to accommodate extra people overnight.
The living area is large enough to include a generous sofa for socializing during the day, which can then turn into a guest bed at night. The windows on each side bring in sufficient light, and ensure proper ventilation. There’s enough room left for a coffee table, a floating shelf, and a couple of cabinets.
But what immediately catches the eye is the accent wall in an intense shade of blue. The whimsical circular, porthole-style window with an 80-cm (31.4 inches) diameter, and the lovely tiny shelves that are shaped like branches, add a fairytale-like charm. Instead of a minimalistic design that only focuses on the outside views and natural light, this tiny living area is bold and dreamy and the same time.
It even looks luxurious, especially compared to the owner’s vintage camper, and as warm and inviting as a traditional salon. Plus, the unique accent-wall and the porthole visible from the loft bedroom, creating more visual interest and a beautiful perspective.
The staircase that leads to the bedroom provides plenty of storage as well, and storage is also key for the home’s kitchen, separated from the living area. This is perhaps the most modern area of the house, because it’s fitted with all the basic appliances of conventional kitchens. Large cabinets, a beautifully-crafted countertop, and two separate windows keep this space uncluttered, elegant, and airy.
The bathroom also reveals a pleasant surprise – there’s a full-size shower, in addition to the rustic-looking toilet and the miniscule glass shelf.
The Essen’ciel has one final surprise on the outside. It comes with adorable built-in wooden bins that are strategically placed for growing plants and getting enough sunlight. A beautiful home on the inside, this rustic and whimsical tiny also gets to have a tiny garden as part of it – at least in theory. And this is just one of those small things that make a difference, turning this French design into an interpretation of tiny living that’s worth remembering.
The name is a play on words derived from the design’s sources of inspiration – “essential” (a concept that’s at the core of tiny living) and “sky,” which refers both to freedom of movement and the color accent that makes this house stand out.
As you’d expect, the living area is the most beautiful part of this particular tiny. Unlike today’s focus on open-space configurations, with a seamless transition from the kitchen to the living or lounge area, this French model uses a staircase to thoroughly separate the two.
Speaking of the loft, this area is far from the lavish bedrooms we see in tiny homes today. It’s occupied almost entirely by the mattress, has no protection wall, and just one window (that’s long enough to allow plenty of fresh air in). Like most tiny house designs back then, the Essen’ciel doesn’t focus on loft comfort, but on including as many functional amenities as possible at the main floor level.
