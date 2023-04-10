Farmhouse-Inspired Tiny Home Has a Charming Exterior and a Practical Interior

Tiny home owners all over the world are saying that micro-living has had positive effects on their own lives, the community they live in, and the environment. And seeing how tiny houses come in all shapes and sizes and are capable of meeting the needs of all kinds of people, it’s highly likely that the tiny movement won’t disappear anytime soon.
Despite the limitations of the reduced square footage, downsizing to a tiny dwelling provides those willing to make the jump greater overall control, not only over their home’s design but also over their life, especially if they choose a house on wheels. For those in search of a mobile tiny home that allows for customization so that they can put their personal touch on their future abode, there is a new cute model in town. It comes from Kansas-based Kaiser Tiny Homes and is called The Georgia.
This brand-new tiny home measures 24 feet (7.3 meters) in length and is 10 feet (3 meters) wide. You would be tempted to believe that such a small abode hardly offers enough space to move around. But you will be surprised to find out that it boasts an efficient floor plan, with the downstairs area containing a decent-sized living space, a small yet practical kitchen, and a bathroom. There are also two lofts, both functioning as sleeping areas.
The exterior of the tiny house is nothing short of amazing. It boasts a farmhouse-inspired look, harmoniously combined with modern elements. It is painted all white, with black trims around the windows, while a French door gives access inside the house. The three-pitch roof and the bidirectional siding are meant to add texture to the house, while the cozy farmhouse vibe is given by the adorable wooden shutters and window boxes for plants and flowers.
The main floor has an open space design, with the living area and the kitchen situated at opposite ends of the house. The living room is spacious enough to fit a three-seat sofa. A built-in window seat is right next to the couch and an electric fireplace is in front of it, adding a distinctive charm to the space. The company mentions that the furniture pictured is just for presentation purposes, so you could personalize this space as you see fit. For instance, under the stairs, you could put a little desk or an entertainment unit and even mount a TV on the wall.
The kitchenette features white cabinets perfectly complemented by a dark stained butcher block countertop. It includes a double sink and space for a full-size fridge. There is no cooktop or oven in sight, but prospective owners can easily add an electrical cooktop, a microwave, and other appliances to their cooking space. Some overhead cabinets or shelves could also be installed for additional storage space.
A nice design element in the lofts is the floor-level windows that not only serve as a light source in the room but also give you a peak of the views. While the first bedroom can be accessed via a beautiful white staircase with railing and dark wood treads, the second one is accessible by a ladder.
Separated by a green door that adds a hint of color to the all-white interior, the bathroom in the Georgia tiny house is opposite the kitchen and is spacious enough to fit a 32” shower base and a standard flush toilet. There is also a miniature ceramic bowl sink that sits on a beautiful pedestal.
The Georgia tiny house can be ordered for $67,000 without shipping, and it is also available as a shell, starting at $43,500. It is a beautiful foundation for owners to add their personal style and a great option for first-time tiny dwellers due to its clever layout and affordable price tag.
The interior of the Georgia house, though minimalist and simple, is equally impressive. Bright and spacious due to the all-white walls and high ceilings, the interior stands out through its neat design that creates an overall warm and enticing atmosphere.
As for the sleeping arrangements, the Georgia house comes with not one but two 6′ x 10′ (1.8 x 3 m) lofts that can both fit a standard queen-size bed. There is not much space left for anything else, though. That’s why you might want to use the second loft for storage, especially if you don’t need a second bedroom. Or you could equip it with a twin mattress and add a storage unit in the remaining space.
This is the third design offered by Kaiser Tiny Homes, joining the Pioneer and Tahoe models. All tiny houses sold by this builder allow for light customizations when it comes to floorplans, but prospective owners can choose the theme and style based on their needs and personal preferences. Additional storage, washer/drier hookups, and other modifications can be added for a fee.
