Meet Phoenix, a Charming Gooseneck Tiny With a Rooftop Deck and a Home Office

Many people find it difficult to downsize from a big home to a little house on wheels. However, there are mobile dwellings fit for a king. Phoenix is a great example. This pet-friendly gooseneck tiny house has it all. It includes a home office, a full-size bath, a stand-up loft that connects to a lovely rooftop deck, and much more.

18 photos Photo: Indigo River Tiny Homes via Youtube