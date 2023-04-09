This Tudor-Style Tiny House Is What Fantasy Dreams Are Made Of

After experiencing the tiny lifestyle and mobile living for a certain amount of time, many tiny dwellers confess they are enraptured by the newly-discovered sense of simplicity, joy, and the freedom of exploring all the beauty this world has to offer. The prospect seems even more alluring if you get to do it in a custom tiny home designed to reflect your preferences and personality.
Tiny Heirloom is a custom tiny house builder with plenty of experience in residential construction, and the designs they revealed over the years, as well as their custom tiny home projects, have proved that downsizing doesn’t have to mean downgrading. If anything, it shows the versatility of tiny house design and the endless possibilities it opens up when a tinge of imagination and creativity is put into it.
This charming Tudor-style tiny home that looks like it has come out of a fantasy movie is proof of that. It was commissioned by a client named Jenn James, who loves fantasy and wanted a dwelling able to transport onlookers back in time with just a glance at it.
And it does just that with its English cottage-inspired architecture, Tudor-style exterior, storybook interior, and medieval-inspired spaces that manage to bring old-world charm to modern living. It’s an aesthetic that might not appeal to everyone, but it is definitely worthy of attention.
This one-of-a-kind abode is best described as whimsical and is indeed unlike anything we’ve seen before, and we’ve seen our fair share of tiny houses. It measures 24 feet (7.3 m) long, 8.6 feet (2.6 m) wide, and 13.6 feet (4 m) in height, offering 220 square feet (20 square meters) of interior space to work with.
There are several design elements that characterize a Tudor-style house, such as steeply pitched gable roofs, half-timbering, masonry, and stately wooden beams set in stucco. The builders achieved the desired Tudor style on the exterior of this tiny house by using rough-sawn plywood paneling to emulate the stucco and half-timber framing with dark-painted cedar planks for the exposed wood support beams. On top of the house, there is composite shingle roofing with multiple gables. A set of arched top windows and an imposing two-panel mahogany front door with a dragon door knocker also contribute to the fantasy look.
When you first step inside the Tudor home, you get into a compact living room with dark hickory flooring, a custom hickory table with dark walnut stain, a comfortable leather chair, a beanbag, and lots of open shelves. The standout feature in this area of the house is the corner gas fireplace with decorative mosaic tile, an exposed black chimney vent, and a solid oak mantel.
The adjacent kitchen is fully functional and simply stunning. The team at Tiny Heirloom outdid themselves by incorporating royal purple cabinets, naturally rough edge granite countertops, and a matching mosaic backsplash that matches the fireplace and adds plenty of style to the space. A propane three-burner hob and oven, a hammered copper sink, and full-size appliances complete the cooking area. The designers made sure that the kitchen was not only a place where you put together delicious meals but also a feast for the eyes.
The 12-foot (3.6-meter) deep lofted bedroom includes a double bed, arched windows that brighten the place with natural light, and a skylight for stargazing. A gorgeous handcrafted twig railing protects the edge of the loft. Access to the sleeping space is made through a steel spiral staircase with oak steps and a railing.
You might be wondering about the storage options in this magical tiny dwelling. The builders took care of this aspect as well. Opposite the kitchen, there is a big storage cabinet with doors that could serve as a pantry. And right next to the staircase, there is another unit that houses the washing machine, a rack for hanging clothes, and some drawers.
The Tudor House is proof that people who aren't drawn to tiny living needed that, with a bit of ingenuity and clever design ideas, a small dwelling can be whatever you want it to be. And with a house like this one, you can even bring the magic of fairytales into your everyday life.
The team at Tiny Heirloom confessed that they were a bit thrown off when the client presented her vision for the house, but they excitedly took on the challenge and soon fell in love with the design ideas.
The tiny house’s interior is even more enchanting than the exterior. The use of highly contrasting materials in Tudor era-specific colors helps create the fantasy look requested by the client, and decor details add the desired whimsical touch. It is both cozy and charming.
The bathroom is at one end of the Tudor tiny house and is also a sight to behold. You might be tempted to believe you stepped into a medieval castle bathroom. Lightweight veneer slate panels with resin backing line the floors and walls, while a copper clawfoot tub, a huge vanity, and a hand-glazed ceramic sink complete the magical atmosphere. A 2x4-inch (61 x 121cm) pop-out with archway for the vanity and sink reinforces the medieval castle vibe.
