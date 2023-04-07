Quirky Custom Tiny Combines Huge Storage With a Lavish Loft Bedroom

It’s fascinating to see how one design can be reinterpreted in so many shapes and flavors, through customization. Even micro dwellings on wheels can be full of character, without compromising functionality. Based on a classic Modern Tiny Living design, the aptly-named “One Particular Harbour” lets its atypical, colorful spirit shine through.
The Tiny Modern Living (TML) team has established a solid reputation in this industry, and for good reason. They were among the pioneers of tiny house design, who had to tackle all the uncertainties and risks of those early days, learning along the way.
The Ohio-based company has grown considerably over the years, and it also has the benefit of working with the Amish craftsmen in the area, known for their skilled carpentry. Another important aspect is that folks at MTL understand that good trailers are essential for good tiny homes, which is why they work with an acclaimed manufacturer of custom trailers, Trailer Made.
MTL only has a few basic designs, but these gave birth to countless custom builds, over the years. The endless versatility of a good design is astounding, and this is certainly true for the Kokosing, a tiny house concept developed for optimal storage and comfortable family living.
This custom 24-foot (7.3 meters) MTL with an intriguing name, One Particular Harbour, made the most of the Kokosing design, with a funky style and bright features on top. It was built in 2021 and continues to be one the brand’s most memorable builds.
As soon as you take a look at it, you can guess that One Particular Harbour isn’t a shy house that wants to blend in. It’s not only colorful, but also artistic, showing off a distressed-style paint job in a light shade of blue, beautifully highlighted by the metal paneling accent and the white-framed windows.
Inside, this chic tiny blends the typical farmhouse style with unexpected colorful and vintage elements. As soon as you walk in, your eyes are drawn to the living area. The main element here is the brand’s famous raised seating platform that also converts to a bed. This unusual social area is one of the Kokosing’s distinctive features, that can be reinterpreted in many ways.
With One Particular Harbour, you get beautiful, white bookshelves at the front, and numerous drawers, plus subfloor storage. At the same time, there’s generous, comfy seating for everybody, that can also accommodate extra people over night, when needed. All of this is obtained by making the most of the available height.
The designer kitchen is no less impressive. The two-tone cabinetry is also custom-made, and details such as the concrete countertops and subway-tile backsplash elevate the overall style. This kitchen is big enough to include a gas oven with a four-burner cooktop, and a full-size fridge, and still provide generous storage inside the custom cabinets.
Generous storage is also key when it comes to the custom staircase. While a lot of tiny houses feature stairs that double as cabinets, this one takes it to the next level. It includes a wardrobe, drawers, and open shelves. You’ll also notice the beautiful handrail that contrasts with the white stairs, and the unusual protection gate. At the same time, this practical rail isn’t bulky at all.
The mini sink is adorable, and leaves enough room for floating shelves and drop-down shelves. The shower is fitted with custom tile and a glass door, and the toilet is an eco-friendly, incinerating model.
You’d think that with all of this storage, there must be little space left for the bedroom. But the One Particular Harbour has another ace up its sleeve. Once you get to the loft area, you’d be pleasantly surprised to discover a gorgeous bedroom. It’s large enough for a king-size bed, and at the same time it feels remarkably airy and bright.
The name of this custom tiny couldn’t have been more fitting. The One Particular Harbour is indeed unique and quirky, but also highly functional – the best formula for inspirational tiny living.
You haven’t seen how much storage a tiny house can provide, until you’ve seen a completed, custom Kokosing. Some homes on wheels can grab attention with a smart, stylish layout, but have too little space left for storage. Even though the idea of downsizing is intimately linked with owning less stuff in general, no house can become a family home without proper storage.
In this case, it’s fully elevated, and fitted with custom cushions with a cheerful, stripe pattern. What makes the MTL social area so special is that it integrates huge storage, while still leaving plenty of room for spending time with family and friends.
Style-wise, it’s easy to admire details such as the quirky rotating ceiling fan (both vintage and custom) or the massive, sliding barn door that separates the bathroom. This part of the house is also surprisingly stylish.
This is mostly due to the bright-white all over, and the large windows (also positioned for cross-ventilation). And TML has squeezed some more storage here as well, in the form of generous shelves facing the bed.
