Two-Bedroom Coogee 10.0 Tiny House Boasts a Clever Layout for Families Looking To Downsize

The tiny house lifestyle appeals to people all over the world. However, there are countries where the trend has picked up more steam than in others and is showing no sign of slowing down. Australia is one of those places. Here, an increasing number of people choose this lifestyle as an affordable housing alternative and builders are upping their game, coming up with ingenious designs suitable for a variety of people, from singles and couples to retirees and families.

14 photos Photo: Aussie Tiny Houses