Two-Bedroom Coogee 10.0 Tiny House Boasts a Clever Layout for Families Looking To Downsize

The tiny house lifestyle appeals to people all over the world. However, there are countries where the trend has picked up more steam than in others and is showing no sign of slowing down. Australia is one of those places. Here, an increasing number of people choose this lifestyle as an affordable housing alternative and builders are upping their game, coming up with ingenious designs suitable for a variety of people, from singles and couples to retirees and families.
From lower utilities and a deeper connection with nature to greener energy solutions and, consequently, a reduced environmental footprint, people in Australia (and all over the globe, really) are starting to discover the benefits of living in smaller spaces and realize that it can facilitate more meaningful experiences and improve their quality of life.
Aussie Tiny Houses is one of the best-known builders in the area, and for a good reason. They have been in the business of designing and building tiny dwellings since 2017, and they offer beautiful, functional, and affordable models with ingenious configurations. Their latest tiny home design is called Coogee 10.0 and is spacious enough to accommodate four people with ease.
Built on a 33-foot (10-meter) trailer, the house is the company’s longest model yet and has an 8-foot (2.4-meter) width and 14-foot (4.3-meter) height. It includes a ground-floor bedroom and a lofted bedroom, besides a well-designed kitchen, a lounging room, a full bathroom, and a smaller storage loft. Big built-in wardrobes for storage and laundry facilities are also included in the new design. This configuration makes Coogee 10.0 perfect for families that want to enjoy separate spaces for parents and kids.
The fact that it is built on wheels means it will allow owners the freedom to move between locations whenever they want. Today they can be at the beach and tomorrow at their favorite national park. And for those who want a static abode, the company offers the option to add on an ATH trailer deck that can accommodate a patio set.
Just like the previous models in the Coogee lineup, the newcomer features a Colorbond steel-clad exterior and single slope roof that endow it with a modern style. Wood accents break up the metal around the entrance door and one window.
Large full-light sliding doors open up to reveal a bright interior with an open-space design for the lounging area and the kitchen. The living room includes a green velvet sofa to sit on and enjoy the views.
The kitchen is not the biggest we’ve seen in tiny houses, but it is outfitted with all the necessities. It has a stainless steel two-burner gas cooktop, an electric built-in oven, and a recirculating slide-out rangehood. There are also a standard stainless steel sink and a full-size fridge. Numerous cabinets, overheads, shelves, and drawers will provide owners with plenty of space to store away the cookware. There is even a pull-out pantry and the option to add a dishwasher.
Opposite the kitchen, you can notice a multifunction bench bar that can be used as a breakfast bar, dining table, or even desk for home-office work. It is placed under a big window, so working from home will be a nice experience thanks to the beautiful views.
The master bedroom on the ground floor is a private space separated by an optional sliding door. It can be fitted with a queen or double-size bed flanked on two sides by windows that allow plenty of natural light to pass in. Two spacious built-in wardrobes make sure the owners have enough space to store their clothes.
The second bedroom is in one of the lofts, the bigger one, and can be accessed via a storage staircase. It is not a stand-up loft, but there is enough room to move around. This space can accommodate either a double bed or two twins and can be used as a kid’s room or guest accommodation.
The bathroom on the main floor is well-equipped for a family. It features all the necessities, including a corner shower, a toilet, and a sink/vanity combo, but there is also under-bench space for a washing machine and extra storage units.
The storage loft is above the bathroom and is perfect for stowing away suitcases, boxes, and other items you don’t need too often.
Aussie Tiny Houses offers plenty of upgrades, from additional kitchen appliances to off-grid packages, for the new Coogee model, so prospective owners can customize it depending on their lifestyle and needs.
Beautiful, flexible, and spacious, this tiny house on wheels is truly one to enjoy. It can function as a permanent dwelling for a growing family, squeezing inside everything people require to live comfortably. The base price for the new Coogee 10.0 hasn’t been revealed, but considering it’s the largest model in Aussie’s tiny house lineup, we expect it to be quite high.