Not One but Two All-Black Bentley Bentayga SUVs Ride Menacing on Vintage 935s

Anyone thinking that Bentley’s Bentayga has lost the hype train to the stratosphere of ultra-luxury super-SUVs might want to know an important fact - the ritzy British automaker sold more vehicles last year than ever before, crossing the 15k threshold for the very first time.
Aside from hitting that all-important milestone, last month Bently also revealed record financial results for 2022, with an 82% profit improvement out of just +4% in terms of volume growth. So, anyone laughing aloud at the sight of the company’s clamoring for 15k units (which, indeed, could be done by a mass-market carmaker in a single day’s work shift) might want to pause for a second and think about that staggering 82-to-4% ratio!
Plus, even though everyone thinks that the Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan have won the ultra-luxury super-SUV game because they are a lot more present across social media might also want to think about the next set of figures. So, Bentley sold exactly 15,174 units last year, of which 42% were Bentayga SUVs! Now put that into perspective, as Rolls-Royce’s record-breaking tally was just above 6k, and Lamborghini only managed to top the 9k figure. Together they barely equal the same amount of Bentleys sold over the past 12 months!
Now, that is quite astonishing, especially considering that the Bentley Bentayga is a rare bird when flying across the aftermarket realm, especially in the United States – as opposed to the abundance of Cullinans and Uruses. Maybe that’s for the better, as they do have a more tremendous impact when flaunted by an appreciated aftermarket provider. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example (or is that two?) from HRE Wheels, home to the “world’s finest custom forged 1-, 2-, and 3-piece, as well as CRBN and cast FlowForm wheels.”
The company, based out of Vista, California, is also claiming to have the “world’s best custom forged wheels for motorsport, performance, SUV, and luxury vehicles since 1978.” So, they certainly combined the last two into a singular post depicting not one but two Bentley Bentayga ultra-luxury super-SUVs riding posh in all-black attire on the 935 model from the Vintage series, which is $2,625 apiece for the 2-piece FMR-X and no less than $2,925 each for the 3-piece model.
By the way, we would have loved to call them murdered-out, but perhaps that’s not the case when looking at them, as some details were left in a contrasting manner, such as the LED taillights or the chromed dual-exhaust pieces. Anyway, as far as the dimensions of the aftermarket wheels are concerned, of course, they respect the “industry standard,” and appear oversized with their 24-inch atmosphere! Cool, right?
